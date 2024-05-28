These Dems Were Too Busy Coddling Terrorists to Know What Memorial Day Means
Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep at a Memorial Day Ceremony?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 28, 2024 1:30 AM
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery yesterday to commemorate Memorial Day. It was notable for a couple of things. The first is that Biden finally delivered an accurate account of how his son Beau died, even though he reportedly can’t remember when he passed anymore. The president, who never passes at a chance to grief peddle, finally admitted that his son died of brain cancer, though you’d never have known that given past remarks. Biden has been criticized for trying to insinuate that Beau died in a combat zone in Iraq.

Yet, let’s get to the unseemly part here. It looks like Biden fell asleep during the ceremony:

It’s not the first time this has happened. In 2021, it was reported that the president passed out while meeting with Israel’s then-prime minister, Naftali Bennett, which the fact checkers rushed to spin.

In 2023, it almost happened again when Joe met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog—he totally fell apart. Keep in mind, these fact-checkers are also the ones who tried to claim Joe wasn’t checking his watch at Dover following the return of 13 American service members who were killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2021. 

So, if this turns out to be another episode of Uncle Joe's Sleepy Time, I wouldn’t be shocked.

