Joe Biden

Yes, USA Today Tried to Fact Check Biden's Watch Gaffe at Dover...And Totally Stepped on a Rake

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 11:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden screwed over Americans in Afghanistan. He left them behind. He left key Afghan allies behind. The chaotic scene at the airport in Kabul was primed for a terror attack that occurred. A suicide bomber killed 13 US service members, most of them US Marines, along with at least 60 Afghan civilians. Joe Biden ventured to Dover for the transfer of the bodies and looked at his watch—multiple times. He apparently had better places to be, or he was merely counting down the minutes to when he can say how he helmed the most successful and most awesome airlift ever—that still left Americans stranded in that terrorist hell hole.  The Taliban control it. It will become a haven from Islamic fundamentalism. Oh, and protected with US-made weapons since we left scores of them around. Joe looked at his watch we all saw it. And yet, USA Today decided to do a fact check. They should have just let it go because they stepped on a rake big league on this one. They initially deemed it partly false before having to bite the bullet and admit defeat. They now say it’s “missing context,” which is liberal code for “true.”  They were wrong and got owned. You love to see it  (via USA Today) [emphasis mine]:

On Aug. 29, President Joe Biden paid his respects to U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. The president and first lady Jill Biden bowed and placed their hands over their hearts as 11 caskets were presented at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

But on social media, some doubted Biden's sincerity.

One popular post features two photos: one of Biden and one of now-former President Donald Trump. The picture shows Biden appearing to check his watch, Trump salutes as men in fatigues carry a casket draped in the American flag.

[…]

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXTthe claim that Trump saluted the caskets of fallen U.S. service members, while Biden checked his watch. The way Biden honored the 11 caskets presented at Dover Air Force Base, with a hand over his heart, was similar to how Trump paid respects to fallen service members during his presidency. However, Biden did check his watch at least three times, according to photos and video reviewed by USA TODAY. Several family members of fallen service members who attended the ceremony have criticized Biden for checking his watch.

I mean, it’s just unbelievable:

Corrections & Clarifications: This story was updated Sept. 2 to note that Biden checked his watch multiple times at the dignified transfer event, including during the ceremony itself. The rating on this claim has been changed from partly false to missing context.

It's true, but we’re labeling it missing context because we can’t do our jobs properly. They don’t want to eat crap. Well, how about not sucking at this, guys. We all saw this in real-time. There’s a video and unless you have dementia, like Joe Biden, you’d noticed. This is why the liberal media is hated. This is why you're called enemies of the people. You intentionally lie to people—and refuse to make any tweaks when proven dead wrong. You’re state media.  

Most Popular