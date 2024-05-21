Joe Biden's Executive Privilege Plot Is a Nixonian Throwback
Tipsheet

The Reaction to the Death of the Iranian President Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 21, 2024 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

 

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash over the weekend. He shouldn’t be mourned or prayed for. If anything, we should all hope the man is burning in hell. He was a terrorist, allegedly responsible for the murder of thousands of dissidents in Iran, earning him the nickname the “butcher of Tehran.” And yet, you’d thought he was Mother Theresa. Spencer covered the reaction from our ambassador to the United Nations, which was deplorable:

 The United Nations, unsurprisingly, was generally gutted to learn that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — known as the "butcher of Tehran" — died in a helicopter crash over the weekend. In a Monday meeting of the U.N. Security Council, a "moment of silence" was held to mourn the dead murderer rather than his thousands of innocent victims.

Most egregiously, United States Ambassador Robert Wood — a Senate-confirmed Biden nominee who serves as America's Alternate Representative to the United Nations and its General Assembly — also stood to join the moment of silence "in remembrance of the loss of life in a crash of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi." 

Then, the Biden White House weighed in:

And now, the US Senate Chaplain, Rear. Adm. Barry Black (Ret) offered a prayer for the dead terrorist.

 “Lord, we pray for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president.”

 What are we doing here, people?

