There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 20, 2024 6:30 AM

Was Claire McCaskill a notable Democratic senator? She had a fortunate career in public life. McCaskill squeaked by Sen. Jim Talent (R-MO) in the 2006 midterms after the latter flubbed a question about a minimum wage increase, among other things. She then handily won re-election in 2012 after the late Todd Akin dropped a stupendously dumb line about rape and pregnancy. So, yeah, maybe people know her, but this story is yet another that could be added to the “did not happen” folder:

People are accosting her and grabbing Ms. McCaskill at the grocery store, stricken with fear about Trump winning this year. Unlikely. Are Democrats panicking? I want to think so, but it is early. Stephen Miller—aka “redsteeze”—had the best take on this purported supermarket anecdote: 

She thinks people recognize her at a grocery store, and actually grab her hand.

If someone grabbed someone else's hand at grocery store they'd have a jar of mariners smashed over their head. This woman is a lunatic. 

It’s almost as believable as the many stories of liberals posting how their kids want a Supreme Court that bans guns and hands down pro-abortion rulings, or give glowing compliments about Hillary Clinton. All these tales never happened, and I have a feeling McCaskill being blitzed by unhinged liberals while shopping fits right in there.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

