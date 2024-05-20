There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator

Was Claire McCaskill a notable Democratic senator? She had a fortunate career in public life. McCaskill squeaked by Sen. Jim Talent (R-MO) in the 2006 midterms after the latter flubbed a question about a minimum wage increase, among other things. She then handily won re-election in 2012 after the late Todd Akin dropped a stupendously dumb line about rape and pregnancy. So, yeah, maybe people know her, but this story is yet another that could be added to the “did not happen” folder:

People are accosting her and grabbing Ms. McCaskill at the grocery store, stricken with fear about Trump winning this year. Unlikely. Are Democrats panicking? I want to think so, but it is early. Stephen Miller—aka “redsteeze”—had the best take on this purported supermarket anecdote:

They're panicking:

Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill: "When I walk through the grocery store people come up to me and grab my hand and say 'We're going to be okay aren't we?' 'He [Trump] won't win, will he?' 'They won't let him back in the oval office will they?'

I do… pic.twitter.com/tHr8g15qWu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 19, 2024

She thinks people recognize her at a grocery store, and actually grab her hand. If someone grabbed someone else's hand at grocery store they'd have a jar of mariners smashed over their head. This woman is a lunatic.

It’s almost as believable as the many stories of liberals posting how their kids want a Supreme Court that bans guns and hands down pro-abortion rulings, or give glowing compliments about Hillary Clinton. All these tales never happened, and I have a feeling McCaskill being blitzed by unhinged liberals while shopping fits right in there.