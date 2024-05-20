There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism
I Can’t Stand These Democrats, Part 1
Our Islamic Terrorist Supporting President
What If Biden Wins in November? Part Two
Get Ready for More Rigged Presidential Debates
‘No Sign of Life’ at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iranian President
Thank You, Alvin Bragg?
Stop Accusing Impressive Candidates of Not Being Qualified
One Has to Choose a Side
What the Church Could Learn from LGBTQ+ Activists
Biden Sure Told Some Shameless Lies About Voting Rights at Morehouse College Commencement
Morehouse College Grads Turn Their Backs on Joe Biden
Tim Scott Reminds Americans of Joe Biden’s Association With a KKK Member
Tipsheet

The Bizarre Home Invasion Saga Involving Paul Pelosi Comes to an End

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 20, 2024 6:00 AM
Screenshot via SFPD Bodycam

The bizarre home invasion of the Pelosi home in 2022 is over. The attacker, David DePape, has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for this incident, where he broke into the home of the former House speaker and held Mr. Paul Pelosi hostage with a hammer. He struck Mr. Pelosi, which required brain surgery (via NYT): 

Advertisement

The man who broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi two years ago and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in federal prison, with credit for time already served. 

Ms. Pelosi was the speaker of the House and second in line to the presidency at the time of the attack, which raised fears of politically motivated violence in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections. 

The assailant, David DePape, was convicted in November 2023 on federal charges. He admitted on the witness stand during the trial that he had carried out the attack, as he had done before in interviews with the police and media outlets. But he said he never intended to hurt Ms. Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. 

Mr. DePape said his intrusion into the couple’s home in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood was part of a plot to kidnap Ms. Pelosi and interrogate her about a supposed corrupt conspiracy led by Ms. Pelosi and other prominent liberal figures. 

DePape isn’t a domestic terrorist nor a supporter of Donald Trump. He’s mentally ill, which is why the liberal media’s initial pivot to blame this attack on Republicans fell flat. The more details revealed, the more it showed this man was unhinged. There were theories about how this encounter might have been a tryst between the two men. The security camera footage suggests otherwise, with DePape breaking into the house. Multiple narratives ran amok since authorities failed to release the home security footage. In January 2023, the police bodycam footage was finally released: 

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

I’m not sure the conspiracy theories about why this happened will die, but DePape is going away for decades. This story is over. Mr. Pelosi getting unwanted media attention, however, is a whole other matter.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Biden Sure Told Some Shameless Lies About Voting Rights at Morehouse College Commencement Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest Matt Vespa
Thank You, Alvin Bragg? Scott Morefield
What If Biden Wins in November? Part Two Mark Lewis
How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement