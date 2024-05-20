What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches

NBC News reported recently that Joe Biden’s aides and campaign advisers want him to shorten his remarks at public events. It’s a refocus on quality, not quantity. To everyone else, we only see the president’s handlers making sure Mr. Magoo doesn’t sound as bad as he is. Yet, even shortened speeches aren’t going to save Biden. The man is a serial liar. If he doesn’t drop a whopper, he sounds like a man with dementia. At the NAACP dinner in Detroit last night, Biden was aloof and dishonest.

It might not be his fault—this time, it might be the dementia, which is why the president should not seek a second term. Yet, a blunder that’s a lie and shows his age is one of those moments that only gives the GOP cannon fodder to hit on the issue that 86 percent of Americans agree on, which is that Joe is too old for a second term. Biden said he was vice president when referencing the COVID pandemic during the event. That's not true, Joe:

BIDEN: "When I was vice president, things were kinda bad during the pandemic..."



(Biden was not vice president during the pandemic) pic.twitter.com/McZXfjgr2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

Some think he won’t be the nominee in 2024. I say unless I see the DNC writ large make serious moves, Biden, to the horror of many Democrats, will be their candidate. There will be more stumbles, which voters will see, but this is who the Democrats elected. This man is their guy, and he’s doing what many thought he’d do from the get-go: fail miserably.

It’s not lost on anyone why Biden probably was enthused, for lack of a better word, to be in Michigan. He needs to win it. Without it, the electoral math becomes grim, so he’s doing everything he can to appease the antisemitic, pro-Hamas voters in the state by cutting off arms shipments to Israel.

Still, voters see through the sham: Biden officials will torch Israel in public but greenlight arms packages. This hold is temporary; Joe is going to keep sending our only democratic ally in the Middle East arms. This probably explains why there were protests outside the NAACP event.