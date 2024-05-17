Cory Booker Told Pro-Hamas Supporters How the War in Gaza Could End Today. They Didn't Like It.

I’m not one to give props to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), but he handled this confrontation with pro-Hamas supporters like a saint. I don’t think many would have the patience to soak in the pro-terrorist propaganda that he endured during these five minutes. He listened to the grievances of the pro-Hamas cadre that gathered to press him on this issue at what looks like a rooftop venue.

Advertisement

He remained firm in his position that Hamas is a terrorist organization that’s committed war crimes and is the one actively prolonging the war in Gaza. Like the actual ceasefire negotiations, you can’t reason with these people. The women seem unaware that the failed Cairo ceasefire agreement wasn’t accepted by Israel because, reportedly, American officials didn’t inform them about the negotiations. Yet, Hamas jumping the gun had its effect: it made Israel look like bad faith actors, which is something their supporters would believe.

I'm not usually a fan of Cory Booker, but I commend him for spending his time explaining his opinion of the ceasefire deals as they disrespected him over and over.



"Hamas is a terrorist organization is holding Americans, holding Canadians, Mexicans, people of many different… pic.twitter.com/5eYIAAmvNJ — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 9, 2024

The kicker is when the second woman was speaking about the 5,000 Palestinian hostages in Israeli jails. Those aren’t hostages, lady. Those are terrorists. It doesn’t take a foreign policy expert to know this, which is why the Palestinian cause will never be widespread. It’s simply too ingrained with radical Islam, antisemitism, and terrorism for it to be a sensible movement. Also, the caption about how much money Booker accepts from AIPAC is the dead giveaway that this confrontation is going to be some unhinged jihad nonsense.