Did You Catch the Difference in How Florida Handled the Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blocking Roads?

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down major bridges, roads, and highways across the United States on Monday, with CNN reporting that over 150 arrests were made. But whether in Chicago, where demonstrators blocked a road to Terminal 1 at O’Hare, or in San Francisco, where protesters brought traffic to a halt on the Golden Gate bridge, there was generally tolerance of the disruptive and dangerous demonstrations by those tasked with upholding law and order.

Everyone in the comments saying this does nothing to sway opinion. That's not the point. This garners massive attention because the authorities that are paid by taxpayers to maintain basic order are weak and allow this. In turn, the many protests multiply and remain in the news.… https://t.co/yDwLibDnXt — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 15, 2024

Imagine your Mother is dying and you’re just trying to catch a flight to see her in time before she passes only to be stopped by these narcissistic lunatics.



There’s a real cost to this lunacy and no sane country would ever tolerate it.



Jail them all.pic.twitter.com/PpZgOYmQM4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2024

Time is long past to stop tolerating this https://t.co/zFmZLZEYpH — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 15, 2024

Allowing this to continue is a choice. Law enforcement needs to do their jobs, local and federal. https://t.co/pO4qxNfOEr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2024

Traffic was also affected in two other areas in the Bay area by the protesters, with California Highway Patrol Chief Don Goodbrand saying "it was an orchestrated event."

“They blocked three separate locations on freeways. They prevented law enforcement, paramedics, ambulances from getting to their points of destination," he added.

Washington state, New York, and Oregon were also hit by these demonstrations, but in Florida, the approach was rather different.

In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024

Pro-Hamas protestors tried blocking roads in Florida today and were dragged to the sidewalk almost immediately



We don’t tolerate road blocking here in Florida



In fact, it’s now a felony punishable up to 15 years in prison



pic.twitter.com/RnrnpzKJFy — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 15, 2024







