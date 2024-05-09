A Federal Judge Isn't Buying Hunter's Drugs and Guns Argument
Tipsheet

Hey, Pro-Hamas Clown at Princeton, Maybe You Shouldn't Be Doing This If You're Immunocompromised

Matt Vespa
May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It’s not enough that pro-Hamas mayhem has overtaken college campuses nationwide. We now have these students, though many are probably professional agitators, going on hunger strikes to protest the war in Gaza. We should put “hunger strike” in quotes since this is intermittent fasting. These kids are taking snack breaks—it’s the weakest sauce hunger strike ever. Yet, at Princeton, one student who claims to be immunocompromised complained that she was dying from her self-imposed hunger strike and blamed the school for weakening her. 

“This is absolutely unfair. My peers and I, we are starving. We are physically exhausted. I am quite literally shaking right now, as you can see,” said the pro-Hamas supporter. 

And? This decision was yours to make. Israel isn’t going to withdraw because some idiots decided to starve themselves for terrorists. Biden may be messing with arms shipments to Israel, which is reckless, but even this administration isn’t going to abandon Israel, though it might seem that way right now. They’re setting the stage to sell Muslim voters that they’re willing to crack down on the Jewish state without doing so—those bombs will be shipped but later. And Muslim voters will be able to see right through it because Biden can’t maneuver worth a damn. It’s part of the ‘keep Michigan’ playbook. 

As for these kids, starve yourself. No one cares. No one can hear you. Nothing will come of this. 

Well, that’s not true: Israel will take over Rafah and obliterate Hamas in the process.

