Of Course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Found This to Be a Racist Conspiracy

We should’ve expected this from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Many have difficult commutes, with millions living in congested urban concrete jungles that make getting to work something out of Homer’s Odyssey. It can’t be that New York City is home to over 8 million people, which will inevitably create gridlock within certain parts of the city during rush hour. Yet, the feisty New York socialist believes that racism is at play:

"A psychic weight"- AOC explains how and why roads, bridges and communities were designed to be racist: pic.twitter.com/BvyWYAxdfJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 3, 2024

There is a psychic weight to living in communities that are designed to be disconnected. It affects your social life. My neighborhood that I'm from, in the Bronx and Parkchester, we have some of the longest commutes in all of New York City. It is a commute not just to work, it is a commute to do anything. It is a commute to connect socially. It is a commute to connect spiritually. These decisions are designed to disconnect, disempower, and isolate people.”

The “psychic weight” couldn’t be a more subjective term. So, how will we resolve this issue concerning “psychic weight?” Do we need to blow up portions of the city to erase the Big Apple’s racist roads?

These are fake issues that arise when bubble liberals have too much time on their hands. We have an inflation crisis, an immigration crisis, a regional war brewing in the Middle East, an economy that’s beyond fragile, and a commercial real estate crisis, for which New York City could be significantly impacted. Manhattan reached a record number of empty office spaces this year.

Yet, for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the immigration issue is more pressing, as these illegals have flooded her district, turning some of the sidewalks into shanty towns. New Yorkers aren’t happy, though even local leadership has enabled this problem by doling out pre-paid credit cards to these people. And suppose roads with KKK membership weren’t enough. In that case, the city is being engulfed in pro-Hamas advocacy on college campuses, where police action was warranted to quell rebelling students and left-wing activists at Columbia University.

Everything is racist. You know the rest, folks.

