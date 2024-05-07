If This Is True About the Failed Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Biden Is Truly...
Pro-Hamas Thugs Tried to Storm the Met Gala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 07, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Makiya Seminera

They tried to bum-rush the glitzy event but to no avail. Pro-Hamas thugs tried to capitalize on the Met Gala by staging a violent insurrection, busting through police barricades to raise awareness for the war in Gaza. The good news is that this attempt to January 6 the gala got blown up, much like the Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. New York’s finest were there to bust up the march. Some got arrested (via The Hill): 

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations broke out near the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night as celebrities gathered for the annual Met Gala event. 

The New York Police Department confirmed multiple people were arrested in the protests, though did not specify a number. Footage on social media showed groups of people marching near the Met Gala, shouting “free Palestine” and banging drums. 

In some videos, traffic on Park Avenue appeared at a standstill as protestors flooded the streets. Some protestors set off smoke bombs and flares

NBC News reported the protesters were rallying across the city in a “citywide day of rage,” marching from Hunter College and through Central Park to attempt to disrupt the fundraising event. The NYPD set up various blockades in the area surrounding the Met Gala to prevent protestors from getting close to the gala and instructed protestors to leave the roadways, NBC News added. 

People are getting tired of these people. We don’t care about dead terrorists or the ungodly societies that enable them.On the flip side, the Israeli operation into Rafah, which began yesterday, is bound to gin up the nonsense from these pro-Hamas agitators that have taken over college campuses nationwide. Expect more clashes with police in the coming days.

