Why Liberals Should Let the Kristi Noem Dog Story Fade Away

I’m not going to dive too much into this unless liberal commentators want to kick this hornet’s nest. Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wrote in her new book that she had to put down the family dog, Cricket. It had behavioral issues, so it went off to the farm. Noem was trying to get the dog to assist in pheasant hunting. It failed, so it was killed (via Associated Press):

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — a potential running mate for presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — is getting attention again. This time, it’s for a new book where she writes about killing an unruly dog, and a smelly goat, too. The Guardian obtained a copy of Noem’s soon-to-be released book, “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.” In it, she tells the story of the ill-fated Cricket, a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer she was training for pheasant hunting. She writes, according to the Guardian, that the tale was included to show her willingness to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” if it has to be done. But backlash was swift against the Republican governor, who just a month ago drew attention and criticism for posting an infomercial-like video about cosmetic dental surgery she received out-of-state. […] On the way home from the hunting trip, Noem writes that she stopped to talk to a family. Cricket got out of Noem’s truck and attacked and killed some of the family’s chickens, then bit the governor. Noem apologized profusely, wrote the distraught family a check for the deceased chickens, and helped them dispose of the carcasses, she writes. Cricket “was the picture of joy” as all that unfolded. “I hated that dog,” Noem writes, deeming her “untrainable.” “At that moment,” Noem writes, “I realized I had to put her down.” She led Cricket to a gravel pit and killed her.

Noem is a potential running mate for Donald Trump. She might have presidential aspirations in the long run, too. Yet, while this story isn’t disqualifying, it rehashes the 2012 game the media played with Mitt Romney and Seamus, the Romney family pet that got placed on top of a car in a carrier after a diarrhea incident in the 1980s. It’s not a game worth playing, liberal media. Have you forgotten that Barack Obama ate a dog? When Jim Treacher was at the Daily Caller in 2012, he found that out. Obama wrote about it in one of his books:

With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy). Like many Indonesians, Lolo followed a brand of Islam that could make room for the remnants of more ancient animist and Hindu faiths. He explained that a man took on the powers of whatever he ate: One day soon, he promised, he would bring home a piece of tiger meat for us to share.” Yep, that’s Barack Obama, writing about his childhood with his stepfather Lolo Soetoro in Indonesia, from Chapter Two of his bestseller Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance. “So what? It was a long time ago,” you say. “He was a lot younger. Customs are different there. He was just doing what his stepfather told him. And hey, you can’t even prove that the dogs were ever left on top of a car, you racist.” Hey, whatever you have to tell yourself, libs. Say what you want about Romney, but at least he only put a dog on the roof of his car, not the roof of his mouth. And whenever you bring up the one, we’re going to bring up the other. It’s no fun when we push back, is it? That’s why it’s so much fun.

And let’s not forget Commander Biden’s resident Cujo, who got the boot from the White House because it couldn’t stop chomping on other people. Democrats have a worse track record on this; nothing tops eating a dog.

Also, Obama, you’re a monster.