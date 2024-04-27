So, Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog. Obama Still Ate One.
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic
We Have New Info on the Alleged Police Snipers Spotted at Ohio State...
Lessons From Other Campus Protests
'Welcome to San Francisco': Schiff Victim of Theft Prior to Attending Campaign Dinner
What's in a Hat? MAGA Hats and Pansies
Columbia University Senate Accuses Shafik of Undermining Academic Freedom By Arresting Pro...
Illegals Get Separate Line at Airports Because they Don't Have Documentation Verifying Who...
Biden Admin Announces New Ukraine Security Funding,Resulting In Negative Impacts on US Mil...
Sweden: The Myth of Nordic Socialism
Continued Microsoft Cybersecurity Issues Warrant Close Examination
The Canary in the Coal Mine
Illegal Aliens Stand to Cash-In on Congressional Proposal to Increase the Additional Child...
Iran: The Growing Nuclear Threat
Tipsheet

Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 27, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) visited the campus of Columbia University, which should just be names Hamas U since it’s been taken over by radical Islamic terrorists and rabid antisemites. Naturally, Omar felt at home here since these are her people: anti-American, anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and totally insane.

Advertisement

When pressed about the antisemitism emanating from the pro-Hamas encampment, the Minnesota leftists said that she spoke with Jewish students in the camp, but she said something weird about the encounters. Omar has a history of antisemitism, like when she tweeted Israel hypnotizes the world, but you know that already. 

Omar said that no student should face bigotry and that all Jewish kids should be kept safe. We shouldn’t have to tolerate antisemitism for all Jewish students “whether they’re pro-genocide or anti-genocide.” 

Aviva Klompas said she had to hear the audio multiple times since she felt Omar’s remarks boiled down to “another way of saying ‘the unacceptable Jews or the acceptable Jews.’” 

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

No one should take anything this woman says seriously, especially since she described the 9/11 attacks as an event where “some people did something.” She can condemn radical Islam for obvious reasons. And we all know these folks hate Jews.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
So, Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog. Obama Still Ate One. Matt Vespa
Creator of the West Wing Blames This Person for January 6...And It's Not Trump Matt Vespa
We Have New Info on the Alleged Police Snipers Spotted at Ohio State and Indiana Universities Matt Vespa
You Can't Be Shocked Over the Latest Terror Attack in Gaza Matt Vespa
Columbia University Law Students Issue Demands of Their Own As Mob Rule Reigns Matthew Foldi

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement