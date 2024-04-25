USC Cancels Commencement Ceremony Amid Pro-Hamas Antics by Lunatic Students

The University of Southern California will be canceling their main commencement ceremony amid pro-Hamas shenanigans by leftist students that’s turned many a campus across America into riot zones. Students are protesting the war in Gaza, though many times it’s devolved into calls for murdering Jewish people and the destruction of Israel. At Yale, one Jewish student was stabbed in the eye. USC’s administration apparently found that this year’s ceremony, which typically attracts tens of thousands, was just too big a risk with the mayhem on campus. They also tried to placate both sides, which failed miserably (via LA Times):

🚨#BREAKING: University Southern California has just announced that it will be canceling its main stage graduation ceremony that is traditionally attended by 65,000 people due amid ongoing campus unrest and safety concerns pic.twitter.com/fD5WoJyCGM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 25, 2024

USC announced Thursday that it is canceling its main May commencement ceremony, capping a dramatic series of moves that began last week after it informed valedictorian Asna Tabassum, who had been opposed by pro-Israel groups, that she would not be delivering the traditional speech. In ending the university-wide May 10 graduation ceremony altogether, which was expected to draw 65,000 people to Alumni Park, USC aimed to quell the controversy that grew as it dismantled aspects of the ceremony, drawing criticism from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel activists nationwide. “We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band,” USC said in a statement. The university also announced that it will require tickets for “all commencement events taking place on May 8-11” and direct “all campus access through specific points of entry.” […] Before canceling the entire ceremony, university officials had followed their cancellation of Tabassum’s speech by calling off a speech by director Jon M. Chu and appearances on the main stage by honorary doctorate recipients, including tennis star Billie Jean King, saying they wanted to “keep the focus on our graduates.”

From USC to Columbia University, to New York University to the University of Texas in Austin—pro-Hamas camps are popping up, though, unlike Columbia, police and campus security have dismantled some of them. At Emory, police took action to break up this pro-terrorist rave. Rubber bullets and tasers were reportedly deployed to quell the unrest:

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos has Unleashed at Emory University as Georgia Police Deploy Tasers, Rubber Bullets, and Tear Gas Against Protesters⁰⁰📌#Atlanta | #Georgia ⁰

Moments ago at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, hundreds of students, pro-Palestine protesters, and other… pic.twitter.com/LEwwGuKBEn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 25, 2024

Again, remember the aim of these people: they will make you care. Nobody is neutral—you can’t take the position in the warped worldview of the Left. You must pick a side. The revolution is continuous, and if people don’t pay attention to you, you make them.