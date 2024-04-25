Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off

If there’s one state that won’t tolerate these pro-Hamas mongrels establishing camps on college campuses, it’s Texas. What were these kids thinking? That the Lone Star State would allow pro-terrorist nonsense to reverberate across various campuses? Nope. Police and security forces moved in quickly to disrupt the pro-Hamas shenanigans yesterday (via Texas Tribune):

Advertisement

Dozens of UT Austin students have been arrested after participating in a mob like pro terror rally on campus today.



“Antisemitism will not be tolerated in our state!” said TX Governor Abbot as he calls for the students arrested to be expelled. pic.twitter.com/JOi1LBp8ca — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 25, 2024

A student walkout at the University of Texas at Austin in support of Palestine turned chaotic Wednesday when police officers tried to disperse protesters using horses and riot gear, resulting in the arrest of at least 30 people. Two members of the media were also arrested. More than 500 students walked out of class Wednesday to demand UT-Austin divest from manufacturers supplying Israel weapons in its strikes on Gaza. The demonstration showed no signs of violence before authorities intervened, though police ordered the protesters multiple times to disperse and warned them they would be arrested for trespassing. Campus police initially appeared open to negotiating with protesters when they arrived but those efforts fell apart within the first hour. One officer singled out a protest organizer in a gold scarf, saying he would be the “first to go.” That protester was the first to be arrested. After that, police handcuffed more students using white plastic ties. Officers armed with batons formed a line and pushed protesters back, with many tumbling to the ground. People who identified themselves as legal observers shouted to get the names of those being taken to the Travis County Jail. Students facing arrest used markers to jot down lawyers’ phone numbers on their arms.

One activist flipped off the police, who responded best to this shrieking fool: “Thank you for your support.”

Now at UT Austin:



Protester walked up to Austin Police and starts yelling “fuck you,” to which one officer responded, “thank you for your support.” pic.twitter.com/kSVm8fbyyB — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) April 24, 2024

It was total pandemonium:

UT Austin: The protest is growing exponentially pic.twitter.com/5WEymZ3z9u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2024

Make arrests, expel the students, if they’re here on a visa - deport them! https://t.co/91RuGgvBpM — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) April 24, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Law Enforcement Officers in Riot Gear as Chaotic Scenes Erupt at Dozens of US College Campuses as pro-Palestine protests intensify⁰

📌#Unitedstates | #USA ⁰⁰Currently happening across the United States, hundreds of law enforcement officers are in riot gear,… pic.twitter.com/2lAmaByIWu — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 24, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: A Fox 7 News photojournalist has been thrown to the ground and arrested by police while covering a live broadcast during the protest at the University of Texas⁰

📌#Austin | #Texas ⁰

Amidst the chaotic scenes that was unfolding earlier this evening at the University… pic.twitter.com/7fTsDReI6r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

Two protesters arrested by police at UT Austin, just two of many seen arrested throughout the afternoon and early evening pic.twitter.com/tX3fSXtzME — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) April 25, 2024

And surprisingly, even deep blue California wasn’t going to tolerate this nonsense either, as the pro-Hamas camps at the University of Southern California were dismantled:

🚨#BREAKING: Los Angeles police have arrived at the University of Southern California geared up in riot gear to make mass arrests with clashes happening⁰

📌 #LosAngeles | #California⁰

Currently hundreds of students, pro-Palestine protesters, and other activists have gathered in… pic.twitter.com/bgXnKBOmGM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 25, 2024

Chaotic scene at #USC right now as officers with the department of public safety went into Gaza solidarity camp and took down tents, signs. Protesters faced off with officers and some tents have returned @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/doAxpdftfH — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) April 24, 2024

“Civil rights activism” in the 21st century: Lily white liberal chicks in shemaghs harassing black cops. I wanna travel back in time and show this to MLK lol https://t.co/ksD9PysCOU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

Bulldoze all these encampments. Columbia University, you started this trend; you can end it.