Secret Service Agent Assigned to Kamala Harris Suffers What Looks Like a Mental Breakdown

It’s one of the most high-stress jobs in the world. Being an agent for the United States Secret Service isn’t for anyone, especially those willing to sacrifice their lives on protection duty. In this case, the Secret Service had to take care of one of its own. An agent assigned to protect Vice President Kamala Harris suffered what appears to be a mental episode, exhibiting distressing behavior and even getting into a physical altercation with a fellow agent (via CBS News):

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris exhibited "distressing behavior" Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews and was hospitalized, authorities said. Harris was not present at the airbase at the time.

In a statement provided to CBS News, the U.S. Secret Service said that at about 9 a.m. local time Monday, the agent "began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned."

Two sources briefed on the situation told CBS News the agent spouted gibberish, was speaking incoherently and provoked another officer physically.

According to sources, the agent in question pushed the special agent in charge while they were near the lounge of Joint Base Andrews.

[…]

The agent was immediately handcuffed and detained by other Secret Service agents who intervened, sources said, and ambulances were called to the scene.

After an initial medical evaluation, the agent were admitted to a hospital, sources said. There was no indication of substance use at this time, they added.