Jewish Professor at Columbia University Was Barred From Entering Campus

It’s an antisemitic mosh pit at Columbia University, where the security situation has become so bad that Jewish students are being told to return home and not to return until normalcy has returned (via USA Today):

A well-known rabbi at Columbia University and its affiliated Barnard College urged Jewish students Sunday to “return home as soon as possible’’ following pro-Palestinian protests on campus he says have endangered their safety as tensions at the Ivy League school in New York City continue to rise. Rabbi Elie Buechler, director of the Orthodox Union-Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus program at Columbia and the all-women’s Barnard, recommended students stay away from the university until safety conditions have improved substantially. “What we are witnessing in and around campus is terrible and tragic,’’ Buechler said in an online posting. “The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the (New York Police Department) cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy.’’

Classes are now virtual due to the chaos on campus. And now, a Jewish professor, Shai Davidai, has been denied access to Columbia. His keycard was revoked. Professor Davidai has been documenting the press’ silence on the overt support for radical Islamic terrorism on campus since this chaos started:

Earlier today, @Columbia University refused to let me onto campus.



Why? Because they cannot protect my safety as a Jewish professor.



This is 1938. — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) April 22, 2024

This is INSANE! I hope Columbia is sued into oblivion for this gross misconduct. Wow.



Columbia University professor @ShaiDavidai entered campus today only to find his CUID had been deactivated. The university’s COO was standing by and informed Shai that it was deactivated… pic.twitter.com/o0TX8W0lrj — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) April 22, 2024

Professor Shai Davidai, an Israeli professor at Columbia, has had his Columbia ID card deactivated. He is no longer being allowed on campus.



Israel is the one country in the world where it's acceptable to discriminate against their people. Imagine barring a Nigerian teacher or a… pic.twitter.com/FsYjlsSLCC — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 22, 2024

Why is @Columbia letting the terrorists in but keeping the @NYPDnews out? https://t.co/1ukVwhwT48 — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) April 21, 2024

I don't understand where the press is.

I don't understand where the police is.

I don't understand where the @FBI and the @NationalGuard are. — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) April 21, 2024

This what's happening at @Columbia right now.



I know it's confusing, so let me spell it out for you:



(a) Terrorism is an ideology.

(b) They are openly supporting terror.

(c) They are terrorists.



Terrorists have taken over Columbia University.

The government needs to take… pic.twitter.com/yvVI9JEmn7 — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) April 21, 2024

These pro-Hamas demonstrations have been ongoing for months, ever since Hamas launched a genocidal terror attack against Israel in October of last year, sparking the war in Gaza. True to their dedication to holding incorrect opinions, young voters and leftists have decided to side with the terrorists, hurling antisemitic slurs at Jewish students, attacking Jewish-run businesses, and peddling historically illiterate propaganda about the Holy Land. It’s a cacophony of nonsense that got the attention of the Biden White House because these pro-Hamas clowns are also Democrats.

And it's not just Columbia; it seems the whole Ivy League decided to rechannel their antisemitic roots. Look at what reportedly happened at Yale:

Group of Yale students form a human chain to BLOCK a Jewish student from entering the University.



The chilling act of antisemitism echoes 1939, when Nazi’s blocked Jewish students from entering Vienna University- simply because they were Jews.



pic.twitter.com/iN0PH8mtqx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 21, 2024



