Jewish Professor at Columbia University Was Barred From Entering Campus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 22, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

It’s an antisemitic mosh pit at Columbia University, where the security situation has become so bad that Jewish students are being told to return home and not to return until normalcy has returned (via USA Today):

 A well-known rabbi at Columbia University and its affiliated Barnard College urged Jewish students Sunday to “return home as soon as possible’’ following pro-Palestinian protests on campus he says have endangered their safety as tensions at the Ivy League school in New York City continue to rise.

Rabbi Elie Buechler, director of the Orthodox Union-Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus program at Columbia and the all-women’s Barnard, recommended students stay away from the university until safety conditions have improved substantially. 

“What we are witnessing in and around campus is terrible and tragic,’’ Buechler said in an online posting. “The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the (New York Police Department) cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy.’’ 

Classes are now virtual due to the chaos on campus. And now, a Jewish professor, Shai Davidai, has been denied access to Columbia. His keycard was revoked. Professor Davidai has been documenting the press’ silence on the overt support for radical Islamic terrorism on campus since this chaos started: 

These pro-Hamas demonstrations have been ongoing for months, ever since Hamas launched a genocidal terror attack against Israel in October of last year, sparking the war in Gaza. True to their dedication to holding incorrect opinions, young voters and leftists have decided to side with the terrorists, hurling antisemitic slurs at Jewish students, attacking Jewish-run businesses, and peddling historically illiterate propaganda about the Holy Land. It’s a cacophony of nonsense that got the attention of the Biden White House because these pro-Hamas clowns are also Democrats.

And it's not just Columbia; it seems the whole Ivy League decided to rechannel their antisemitic roots. Look at what reportedly happened at Yale:


