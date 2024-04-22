NPR's CEO Doesn't Have a Burner Account, But This Is a Case of...
ESPN Host Had an Interesting Take on the 'Jail Trump Now' Crowd
Psst… I Think The President Is Totally Senile
Maybe Try Not Sucking
A Spring Semester Final Exam for Democrats
Medicare Is in Serious Need of Reform. Biden's Budget Plan Won't Cut It.
Meet the New Boss, Mike Johnson, Same as the Old Boss
America needs friends in the Middle East
Pro-Growth Should Be a Top Priority for Fiscal Reform
While Conservatives are Attacking Each Other, The Left is Marching On
The National Organization of Women Would Leave Even Karl Marx Scratching His Head
Jews are the Canary In the Coal Mine
The Anti-Israel Protests at Columbia Just Got Worse
Schumer Getting Rid of Mayorkas Impeachment Could Affect Democrats in November and Beyond
Tipsheet

Bill Barr's 2024 Decision Might Irritate Some, But It Shows He Knows Who the Real Enemy Is

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 22, 2024 6:05 AM
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Former Attorney General William Barr has been a vocal Donald Trump critic since leaving the Department of Justice. There were points where you’d think Barr was becoming infected with the MSNBC bug, bolstering liberal talking points about the former president in the hopes of landing more guest spots on television. How many former aides have become Benedict Arnolds? This list stretches the length of the Eastern Seaboard. 

Advertisement

Barr was smeared as Trump’s errand boy during his presidency. That was never the case. And while he has been brutal in his assessment of Trump and his potential return, he’s backing his former boss again in 2024 because the far left is the greater threat to America (via NY Post): 

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is backing his old boss in the November election despite their very public fallout — because he believes the “far left” is an even greater threat to the US. 

Barr, 73, disputed the notion that former President Donald Trump will be worse for democracy than President Biden, and warned about the rise of the “far left.”

“The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy,” Barr told Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” on Saturday. 

“I think that they have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.” 

Recommended

Psst… I Think The President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In February, Barr said, "Voting for Trump is playing Russian roulette with the country. Voting for Biden is outright national suicide."

At least he knows who the true enemy is.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Psst… I Think The President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Schumer Getting Rid of Mayorkas Impeachment Could Affect Democrats in November and Beyond Rebecca Downs
ESPN Host Had an Interesting Take on the 'Jail Trump Now' Crowd Matt Vespa
The Anti-Israel Protests at Columbia Just Got Worse Sarah Arnold
NPR's CEO Doesn't Have a Burner Account, But This Is a Case of 'Life Plagiarizing Art' Matt Vespa
The Kennedy Family Is Pretty Damn Gross and Still Joe Biden Is Worse Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Psst… I Think The President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement