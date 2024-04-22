Bill Barr's 2024 Decision Might Irritate Some, But It Shows He Knows Who the Real Enemy Is

Former Attorney General William Barr has been a vocal Donald Trump critic since leaving the Department of Justice. There were points where you’d think Barr was becoming infected with the MSNBC bug, bolstering liberal talking points about the former president in the hopes of landing more guest spots on television. How many former aides have become Benedict Arnolds? This list stretches the length of the Eastern Seaboard.

Barr was smeared as Trump’s errand boy during his presidency. That was never the case. And while he has been brutal in his assessment of Trump and his potential return, he’s backing his former boss again in 2024 because the far left is the greater threat to America (via NY Post):

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to Neil on his choice to support Trump: "I don't think Biden should be anywhere near the Oval Office. That's the fact." pic.twitter.com/uUnSEm2MRg — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) April 20, 2024

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is backing his old boss in the November election despite their very public fallout — because he believes the “far left” is an even greater threat to the US. Barr, 73, disputed the notion that former President Donald Trump will be worse for democracy than President Biden, and warned about the rise of the “far left.” “The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy,” Barr told Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” on Saturday. “I think that they have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.”

In February, Barr said, "Voting for Trump is playing Russian roulette with the country. Voting for Biden is outright national suicide."

At least he knows who the true enemy is.