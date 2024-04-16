American Rabbi: 'The Results of the Upcoming Elections Do Not Only Depend on...
Joe Biden's Chaotic Israel Position Isn't an Accident. It's Primed for Something Sinister.
Saudi Arabia Publicly Acknowledges It Helped Defend Israel This Weekend
Water Is Wet, NPR Is Liberal And Other Obvious Things
We Dare Not Tempt Them With Weakness
Communists Betray Workers, Teachers Unions Betray Students, Civil Rights Organizations Bet...
The Politics of Steel Are Center Stage in Pennsylvania
A Taxing Time
Joe Biden on the Economy: I Don't Feel Your Pain
America No More…
Uniting Against Tech Oligarchy: The Sale of TikTok and the Open App Markets...
Democrats Should Join the Call for FDA to Accelerate Approval of Smokefree Products
'Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree': Chairman Comer Reacts to Biden's Refusal...
Senate Republicans Once Again Demand Standalone Aid for Israel
Tipsheet

Ex-WaPo Writer Gets Trucked Defending the Media's Aversion to the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 16, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You already knew trouble was ahead when a liberal reporter tried to rehash a story that embarrassed them. Paul Farhi of The Washington Post rehashed the “ancient history” behind the Hunter Biden laptop story, claiming that it’s hypocritical to argue that the media should have given more credence to the Hunter Biden laptop story, which he says was “a sketchy, dubiously sourced would-be bombshell a few weeks before Election Day.” 

Advertisement

Why? Well, because conservatives were “triumphant” in weaponizing the 2004 fake news Killian documents disaster. That story got blown up when key documents were revealed to be manufactured drivel aimed at hurting the record of George W. Bush during his time with the Texas Air National Guard. 

Tim Graham, who used to be my former boss at Newsbusters, was the first at-bat to counter this point, noting that no one censored the ‘Killian documents’ story, which was exposed as bogus and might have played a part in ushering Dan Rather’s retirement. Mary Mapes, a top CBS News producer, got fired. Farhi later said that the Hunter Biden laptop story wasn’t censored, leading to an avalanche of mockery and disbelief from people who witnessed it. The New York Post, who first reported on the story, was locked out of their social media accounts for days: 

Recommended

Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, why is this being brought up when the story was confirmed months after the New York Post reported on it by The New York Times and, yes, The Washington Post

Advertisement

Since Hunter Biden’s motion to dismiss the federal gun charges was rejected, are liberals worried the contents of the laptop could resurface again? Hunter will be brought up again at some point this year; that laptop was the blueprint for the Biden Family’s shady government access operation.  Another story the liberal media thinks is soaked in myth.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Saudi Arabia Publicly Acknowledges It Helped Defend Israel This Weekend Matt Vespa
Communists Betray Workers, Teachers Unions Betray Students, Civil Rights Organizations Betray Blacks Dennis Prager
Water Is Wet, NPR Is Liberal And Other Obvious Things Derek Hunter
'Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree': Chairman Comer Reacts to Biden's Refusal to Testify Rebecca Downs
America No More… Terry Paulson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Trump Went Off on the Judge Presiding Over His Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement