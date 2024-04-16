Ex-WaPo Writer Gets Trucked Defending the Media's Aversion to the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

You already knew trouble was ahead when a liberal reporter tried to rehash a story that embarrassed them. Paul Farhi of The Washington Post rehashed the “ancient history” behind the Hunter Biden laptop story, claiming that it’s hypocritical to argue that the media should have given more credence to the Hunter Biden laptop story, which he says was “a sketchy, dubiously sourced would-be bombshell a few weeks before Election Day.”

Why? Well, because conservatives were “triumphant” in weaponizing the 2004 fake news Killian documents disaster. That story got blown up when key documents were revealed to be manufactured drivel aimed at hurting the record of George W. Bush during his time with the Texas Air National Guard.

Tim Graham, who used to be my former boss at Newsbusters, was the first at-bat to counter this point, noting that no one censored the ‘Killian documents’ story, which was exposed as bogus and might have played a part in ushering Dan Rather’s retirement. Mary Mapes, a top CBS News producer, got fired. Farhi later said that the Hunter Biden laptop story wasn’t censored, leading to an avalanche of mockery and disbelief from people who witnessed it. The New York Post, who first reported on the story, was locked out of their social media accounts for days:

Hypocritical because conservatives were triumphant in 2004 after raising doubts about the authenticity of documents used on the “60 Minutes II” report about GW Bush’s Natl Guard service… — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 14, 2024

No one “censored” the laptop story. But lots took a pass. For valid reasons. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 15, 2024

That was Twitter’s call. Everyone else was free to report it. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 15, 2024

"They didn't censor it, and also it was their call to censor it" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 15, 2024

What a huge lie. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 15, 2024

Twitter did in fact censor the laptop story and journalists attempting to link to it. https://t.co/A25FMkdu6m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2024

Lol, what a ridiculous claim. Did you ever dream that you'd become such an enthusiastic bootlicker when you grew up? pic.twitter.com/mBs42X3gkR — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 15, 2024

Yes. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 15, 2024

care to address? pic.twitter.com/FoWeLxcRHo — YOUR Partner for Peace (@survive22morrow) April 15, 2024

"No one censored it" The blatant lying is wild af.

As if we weren't on Twitter on 2020.



Former Twitter execs tell Republicans they erred on Hunter Biden laptop story https://t.co/XwPOv5imhq — Mike (@TSowell4prez) April 15, 2024

Also, why is this being brought up when the story was confirmed months after the New York Post reported on it by The New York Times and, yes, The Washington Post?

Since Hunter Biden’s motion to dismiss the federal gun charges was rejected, are liberals worried the contents of the laptop could resurface again? Hunter will be brought up again at some point this year; that laptop was the blueprint for the Biden Family’s shady government access operation. Another story the liberal media thinks is soaked in myth.