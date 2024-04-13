The Democrats' Witch-Hunt Against Conservatives Just Ramped Up
Tipsheet

Rashida Tlaib's Meltdown Over 'Death of America' Chants Begs a Key Question

Matt Vespa
April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

 Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) did not like it when Fox News pressed her about the pro-terrorist rally that occurred in her district. People were shouting “Death to America” in Dearborn, which has become a hotbed for antisemitism, anti-Israel activism, and pro-Hamas antics. As Rebecca wrote, the Michigan Democrat, one of the most vocal voices that supports the terrorists, refused to speak with Fox News: 

Fox Business' Hillary Vaughn had caught up with the congresswoman, who, before even being asked a question, screeched "I don’t talk to Fox News! I don’t talk to Fox News!" As Vaughn managed to communicate that "at a rally in your district people were chanting 'Death to America,' Tlaib once more replied "I do not talk to Fox News!" before Vaughn could ask if the congresswoman condemned the phrase. 

When Vaughn was able to get a word in to ask, Tlaib changed her answer, but only slightly, and it wasn't to offer any sort of condemnation. "I don’t talk to people that use racist tropes," she said. 

"Why can’t you just say whether or not you condemn people chanting 'Death to Amer…' Why are you afraid to talk to Fox News," Vaughn continued to ask. 

Yet, the key question from this confrontation was why Fox News was the only outlet asking her about this insane rally. RedState’s Bonchie posted this on social media. If a Republican had a Klan rally in his or her district, you bet CBS, NBC, ABC, and a host of other networks would be camped outside of their congressional office. 

Tlaib and her partner in crime, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), should be censured for their antics that could arguably be viewed as support for radical Islamic terrorism,  but for obvious reasons, they get a pass. It's the Democrat-media complex at work, something you've seen dozens of times. 

When they're not peddling pro-Hamas propaganda or protecting Democrats, they'll intentionally bury or misconstrue officer-involved shootings to gin up the progressive base into a frenzy, like what they're doing with the recent shooting death of Dexter Reed by Chicago Police. Reed fired first during a routine traffic stop, which led to his death, but you'll never reach that part until the seventh paragraph of most stories.

It's still not too late, national media, to ask Ms. Tlaib a few questions about why her constituents want to see the United States destroyed. 

