Here's Why Chicago Police Fired 96 Shots at a Suspect

The dishonesty from the media continues to sink to absurd levels. On March 21, Dexter Reed was shot and killed by Chicago police after he fired on officers. It’s all on video. Reed fired first, which led to police returning fire. One officer was shot and injured by Reed. The media either obsesses about the 96 fired shots or buries the crucial detail that Reed fired first. The incident was a routine traffic stop, where Reed was pulled over for reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Credit to NBC 5 Chicago, who had an accurate headline for this story: “Police fire nearly 100 shots in 41 seconds after man shot officer during traffic stop.”

Advertisement

[emphasis mine] As the group stopped Reed, multiple officers surrounded his vehicle and, according to several bodycam videos, asked him to roll his windows down repeatedly. Officers then shouted at Reed not to roll the windows up and to unlock his doors. As they shout, Reed can be heard saying "OK, I'm trying to," with officers continuing to pull on the door handle and shouting for him to unlock the doors, some backing away and raising their firearms. In the videos, gunfire is heard as officers then take cover and several gunshots are fired in a matter of seconds. One officer falls away from the scene, with video showing blood dripping from his arm. "When Mr. Reed did not comply with these commands, officers pointed their firearms at Mr. Reed and ultimately there was an exchange of gunfire which left Mr. Reed dead and an officer shot in the forearm," COPA said in a release. According to COPA, the "review of video footage and initial reports appears to confirm that Mr. Reed fired first, striking the officer and four officers returned fire."

Yet, what we’ve got from a host of people, some of whom are the usual suspects in ginning up false narratives, is that the police murdered Mr. Reed. Some have wondered whether the media is trying to create another George Floyd situation for this election season. The evidence is clear: Reed shot first and paid for it. The officer who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.

They need and want another summer like 2020 so bad. It's like they are taking auditions. https://t.co/Kk0ycFCc71 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2024

The legacy media including @washingtonpost appears desperate to manufacture a narrative to cause civil unrest reminiscent of 2020. What they intentionally don’t mention in the headline: Dexter Reed fired the first shots at police officers who pulled him over. pic.twitter.com/U0xD5ZZsJM — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 10, 2024

The media is trying to push a new "George Floyd" movement after a police sh00ting in Chicago.



The reality shows the individual fired nonstop at the police.



Do not fall for their propaganda! pic.twitter.com/QKFeBbfwTo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2024

Advertisement

I was stopped the other day in Virginia, and one of the first things I remembered to do was not shoot at the cop. https://t.co/WRBuInuHWX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 10, 2024

I don’t want to hear about what a great kid he was—Reed was a wannabe cop killer, and now he’s six feet under where he belongs.