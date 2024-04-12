White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'
There's Total Media Silence As Hamas Admits they Inflated the Alleged Palestinian Death...
Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider
The First Black Swan
Pompeo Explains How Biden Put America and Israel in Iran's Crosshairs
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked
Dem Denver Mayor: 'We Want to Be a Welcoming City' for Illegal Immigrants
Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson?
Why Speaker Johnson's Meeting With Trump Is Crucial for the Integrity of the...
Iran Threatens To Attack US Troops If Biden Defends Israel
Here’s the Biden Administration’s Latest Attempt to Go After the Second Amendment
Florida's Ballot Initiative Had Democrats Thinking the State Was in Play. Poll Suggests...
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch
Arizona's Supreme Court Took a Bold Step to Protect Unborn Life. Here's How...
Tipsheet

Some of the Reactions to O.J. Simpson's Death Were Wild

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 12, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/File

O.J. Simpson passed away yesterday at 76, leaving behind a legacy tarnished by a double homicide that most agree he committed. He was accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson, his estranged ex-wife, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. Simpson reached the pinnacle of athletic success, winning the Heisman Trophy and being inducted into the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

If you didn’t catch “the juice” during his playing career, in which he rushed for over 10,000 yards, maybe you saw him at the movies, where he played Detective Norberg in the Naked Gun franchise. I think the reaction to his death from cancer is not one of sorrow. It’s a man who was an athletic superstar, who had most of those achievements imbrued by his off-the-field antics that left two people dead. He was held liable in the deaths of Nicole Brown and Goldman in the civil suit that was filed after he was acquitted of murder. He’s not a martyr, nor is he some anti-hero who triumphed under what liberals call a racist criminal justice system.

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement

And yes, it’s not sad that he was slapped with a $33 million judgment in the civil suit. Some of the reactions from the Left were wild. Marc Lamont Hill, a liberal commentator, had the most bizarre response on social media: 

O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr. 

On CNN, Stephanie Elam almost said the quiet part out loud while making her racial justice point on air. 

Advertisement

“So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with... er ... what other people did in the system as well, too.” 

Excuse me? 

O.J. Simpson was one of the greatest running backs of all time who had severe issues that led to him allegedly killing two people. He likely did it. Everyone knows he did it. But he was acquitted—that doesn’t make him a good guy.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
There's Total Media Silence As Hamas Admits they Inflated the Alleged Palestinian Death Toll Matt Vespa
Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson? Sarah Arnold
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer Spencer Brown
DEI Cronyism and Woke Grifters Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement