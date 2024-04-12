Some of the Reactions to O.J. Simpson's Death Were Wild

O.J. Simpson passed away yesterday at 76, leaving behind a legacy tarnished by a double homicide that most agree he committed. He was accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson, his estranged ex-wife, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. Simpson reached the pinnacle of athletic success, winning the Heisman Trophy and being inducted into the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.

Jeremy Schaap offered his reflection on O.J. Simpson's death.



"Anyone who has seriously looked at the evidence... would have to come to the conclusion that he was a murderer. And so am I filled with sorrow today? I'm not." pic.twitter.com/bSaVryiyok — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2024

If you didn’t catch “the juice” during his playing career, in which he rushed for over 10,000 yards, maybe you saw him at the movies, where he played Detective Norberg in the Naked Gun franchise. I think the reaction to his death from cancer is not one of sorrow. It’s a man who was an athletic superstar, who had most of those achievements imbrued by his off-the-field antics that left two people dead. He was held liable in the deaths of Nicole Brown and Goldman in the civil suit that was filed after he was acquitted of murder. He’s not a martyr, nor is he some anti-hero who triumphed under what liberals call a racist criminal justice system.

Incredible. The New York Times declares that O.J. Simpson was the real victim. pic.twitter.com/KuE8aOGF4c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2024

CNN Commentator Ashley Allison on OJ: 'He wasn't a social justice leader, but he represented something for the black community in that moment in that trial, particularly because there were two white people killed. And the history around how black people have been persecuted… pic.twitter.com/Ja1kqb6f0G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2024

And yes, it’s not sad that he was slapped with a $33 million judgment in the civil suit. Some of the reactions from the Left were wild. Marc Lamont Hill, a liberal commentator, had the most bizarre response on social media:

O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.

Do we realize where we are yet? https://t.co/hER7ylRiuP pic.twitter.com/y015hrWaFm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2024

"OJ Simpson was a traitor and a monster, but he did get away with killing two white people. So it kind of cancels out." https://t.co/fBvAr66ktE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2024

On CNN, Stephanie Elam almost said the quiet part out loud while making her racial justice point on air.

CNN reports on the death of OJ Simpson & the BLM version of the 90s that promised riots if he was convicted: “So many people were just happy to see that someone who is…black, could get away with, uh, what other people did in the system as well, too." pic.twitter.com/3U5Tl2blzj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2024

“So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with... er ... what other people did in the system as well, too.”

Excuse me?

O.J. Simpson was one of the greatest running backs of all time who had severe issues that led to him allegedly killing two people. He likely did it. Everyone knows he did it. But he was acquitted—that doesn’t make him a good guy.