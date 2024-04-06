Wait, The Biden Administration Is Going to Label Jewish Goods Now? Sounds Pretty Hitlerian.

So, does anyone have a history book in the Biden White House? Because this policy is a public relations nightmare. The Biden administration and the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are beyond strained due to the Gaza War. The Biden White House wants the war to end since it’s causing domestic issues, namely that scores of young voters and Muslim Americans are giving the president and the Democrats grief over their support for Israel. Jerusalem is going to continue its ground war against Hamas in the region—Biden can choke on it.

Israel has offered numerous ceasefire agreements since the last failed humanitarian pause; Hamas has rejected all of them. Then, this White House gets huffy that Israel doesn’t stop their offensive operations against the genocidal terror group that’s dominated the Gaza Strip for over 20 years. Democrats on the Hill are now mulling cutting off new arms to Israel or at least applying conditions for new aid. That’s bad, but what’s even worse is this plan to label Jewish goods that come from the West Bank. Will they have yellow stars on the packages? It’s a Hitlerian throwback and a move that should cause an uproar (via Financial Times):

The Biden administration is drawing up plans to require goods produced in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank to be clearly labelled as coming from there, according to US officials, another sign of White House unhappiness with the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The final go-ahead for the move, and its timing, have not been decided but it is intended to increase pressure on Israel over rising settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and comes amid US frustration with the Jewish state’s conduct of the war in Gaza. The move would reverse a policy introduced by the Donald Trump administration in 2020 that required goods produced in the West Bank to be labelled as “Made in Israel”. […] The US Department of State declined to comment. Other countries also label goods coming from settlements. The EU’s top court ruled in 2019 that goods from Jewish settlements in the West Bank must be labelled as produced in occupied territory and must not imply that they came from Israel itself.

Right, because Europe has been such a beacon for tolerance among Jewish communities historically—said by no one ever. That continent is awash with anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism. Over here, college campuses are turning into recruiting hubs for Hamas.

Everyone else seems to have caught onto the Nazi ties to this policy, which is something one should not gamble on in an election year:

