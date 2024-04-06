The Biden Administration Just Made an Outrageous Statement About Israel

The Biden administration has descended into speaking out of both sides of their mouth on Israel, and it’s making for chaotic theater on the world stage. At this point, I’m less inclined to think this administration will outright abandon Israel, which would be an unprecedented and irresponsible shift in American foreign policy. That doesn’t mean Biden officials won’t say stupid things that could gin up fears that Biden might get heavy-handed with Jerusalem to appease their pro-terrorist, antisemitic voter base that dominates academia and college campuses. There are also a lot of Muslim voters in the Rust Belt who could stay home because of the White House’s position on the Gaza War.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy presses the White House on the Biden administration’s "rock-solid and unwavering" support for Israel.



DOOCY: "That is not true anymore, correct?"



KIRBY: "It is true."



DOOCY: "How is his support unwavering, but you're also reconsidering policy choices?"… pic.twitter.com/d9BDtJpyjP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2024

The Biden White House will continue to send arms to the Jewish state but will yell at them while they’re at it. Or trot out veiled threats like reconsidering new policy regarding Israel and the Netanyahu government. It’s something worth keeping an eye out for. For now, we’re left with the insane comparison Secretary of State Antony Blinken made regarding Israel’s ground war, where he had the nerve to say the IDF risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas if they don’t try and reduce civilian casualties. Yes, our top diplomat said Israel might be turning into Hamas because they’re defending themselves from radical Jihadists (via Times of Israel):

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas if it continues to fail to protect civilians amid the Gaza war. “What happened after October 7 could have ended immediately if Hamas had stopped hiding behind civilians, released the hostages and put down its weapons, but Israel is not Hamas. Israel is a democracy; Hamas, a terrorist organization. Democracies place the highest value on human life, every human life. As it has been said, whoever saves a life, saves the entire world,” Blinken says during a press conference in Brussels, quoting a Jewish proverb. “That’s our strength. It’s what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hamas. If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront.” […] “Right now, there is no higher priority in Gaza than protecting civilians, surging humanitarian assistance, and ensuring the security of those who provide it. Israel must meet this moment,” Blinken said.

Israel has gone out of its way to reduce civilian casualties and always has done so in these operations. The comparison is not just inane but offensive. Second, People die in war. Scores of civilians die in war. You better get used to it because more bodies are going to be piled up once ground operations occur in Rafah.

There’s a difference between the intentional targeting of civilians, like what Hamas did on October 7, and collateral damage that occurs from a war that the Palestinian people are partially responsible for. They support Hamas; they elected them to power in 2005, and they're one and the same. Can we stop acting like people don’t die in war?

Son of Hamas commander:



“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’, as the vast majority of them support Hamas… There are no ‘Palestinian’ people. There are conflicted tribes, and without Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other.” pic.twitter.com/sLR2xkaKV4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 4, 2024

As Brad Pitt’s character said in Fury, this war will end soon, “But before it does, a lot more people gotta die.”

If the people of Gaza didn’t want this, maybe Hamas shouldn’t have picked a fight with a stronger, better foe. It’s not that hard. And once again, Hamas has rejected a ceasefire deal. Bury and kill these terrorists—all of them.

#BREAKING: Hamas rejects yet another ceasefire/hostage deal — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 5, 2024

***

Also, this:

When Biden droned 10 civilians in 2021 during the Afghanistan pullout, Blinken & the cretins currently on their high horses in front of TV cameras condemning Israel took zero responsibility. They stonewalled Congress and the media. This is all a big, phony, cynical show: https://t.co/rUo4YLTAoI — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 5, 2024