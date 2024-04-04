Son of Hamas Commander Demolishes Pro-Terrorist Activists on Dr. Phil's Show

Two pro-Hamas propagandists stood no chance against Dr. Phil and Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas commander, who ripped apart their lies about the Gaza War and what happened on October 7, 2023. Dr. Phil was rightfully intolerant of the defense that it’s okay to rape, murder, and set babies on fire in a crib because of so-called occupation and oppression. It’s flat-out wrong.

Dr. Phil confronts two female Hamas propagandists on the question of whether the October 7th Hamas massacre would be considered genocide and whether it was morally acceptable. Joining Dr. Phil is Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader. He also confronted the two kaffiyeh wearing… pic.twitter.com/SmYd5QKSUo — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) April 3, 2024

Pro-Hamas activists have tried to go down the “it’s terrible, but’ route, which leads to this cockamamie defense of war crimes by a genocidal terror group. Or they’ve outright denied the atrocities, saying that the rapes and murders were media lies. It’s not too dissimilar to Holocaust denialism.

But it was Yousef who came down the sledgehammer, saying what many of us already see: there is no difference between Hamas and the so-called Palestinian people. Yousef correctly noted that the civilian population supports Hamas writ large.

“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’, as the vast majority of them support Hamas,” he said.

“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’, as the vast majority of them support Hamas… There are no ‘Palestinian’ people. There are conflicted tribes, and without Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other.” pic.twitter.com/sLR2xkaKV4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 4, 2024

Yousef lambasted the two pro-Hamas stooges, declaring they had nothing to bring to this discussion other than terrorist propaganda. If Israel didn’t exist, the Palestinians probably would be killing each other as they are heavily factionalized with competing interests. Their mutual hatred of Israel is what keeps things somewhat tethered together.

He closed by saying decent human beings would say that what happened on October 7 was a crime against humanity; it was a genocide.

Pro-Hamas supporters must know they’re not going to be well-received by normal audiences. We’re not pro-Islamic Jihad or anti-Israel. Talk about the bubble being shattered by this exchange.