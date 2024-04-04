House Republicans Keep the Heat on Senators to Hold an Impeachment Trial
Son of Hamas Commander Demolishes Pro-Terrorist Activists on Dr. Phil's Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 04, 2024 3:15 PM

Two pro-Hamas propagandists stood no chance against Dr. Phil and Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas commander, who ripped apart their lies about the Gaza War and what happened on October 7, 2023. Dr. Phil was rightfully intolerant of the defense that it’s okay to rape, murder, and set babies on fire in a crib because of so-called occupation and oppression. It’s flat-out wrong. 

Pro-Hamas activists have tried to go down the “it’s terrible, but’ route, which leads to this cockamamie defense of war crimes by a genocidal terror group. Or they’ve outright denied the atrocities, saying that the rapes and murders were media lies. It’s not too dissimilar to Holocaust denialism. 

But it was Yousef who came down the sledgehammer, saying what many of us already see: there is no difference between Hamas and the so-called Palestinian people. Yousef correctly noted that the civilian population supports Hamas writ large. 

“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’, as the vast majority of them support Hamas,” he said. 

Yousef lambasted the two pro-Hamas stooges, declaring they had nothing to bring to this discussion other than terrorist propaganda. If Israel didn’t exist, the Palestinians probably would be killing each other as they are heavily factionalized with competing interests. Their mutual hatred of Israel is what keeps things somewhat tethered together. 

He closed by saying decent human beings would say that what happened on October 7 was a crime against humanity; it was a genocide. 

Pro-Hamas supporters must know they’re not going to be well-received by normal audiences. We’re not pro-Islamic Jihad or anti-Israel. Talk about the bubble being shattered by this exchange.

