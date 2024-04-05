And There's the East Coast Aftershock...

U.S. and Israel on High Alert as Iran Moves Fighters in Syria
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 05, 2024 6:35 PM
Spencer covered this today. The Tri-State area suffered a 4.8 magnitude earthquake this morning, the strongest quake since 1884. The quake’s epicenter was near Lebanon, New Jersey:

The quake could be seen in television broadcasts originating in New York City, and officials across the tri-state area are continuing to evaluate infrastructure and buildings for any damage Friday morning though no significant issues were immediately apparent. 

The Holland Tunnel between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City was temporarily closed to allow inspections and the New Jersey Transit Corporation warned of system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes as the system's bridges are checked for damage. 

In addition, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport issued ground stops to give crews time to check facilities for damage or debris that could impact flight operations. 

Along its Northeast Corridor, Amtrak said that trains would still be running but could face delays due to speed restrictions until track inspections are completed. 

The Empire State Building is fine. This event blessedly didn’t end with mass casualties, but it’s rare on the East Coast. It certainly surprised many, and while our West Coast brothers might be chuckling at our expense, there are reports of an aftershock this evening in the area, this time from near Gladstone, New Jersey.

I lived near Peapack-Gladstone, just a stone’s throw away from Chester Township. And yes, I can assure you that a lot of people were probably freaking out (via NBC News):

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves from Maryland to Maine.

The USGS measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor with its epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey. It struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET. An aftershock of magnitude 4.0 hit right around 6 p.m. ET.


