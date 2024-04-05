And There's the East Coast Aftershock...

Spencer covered this today. The Tri-State area suffered a 4.8 magnitude earthquake this morning, the strongest quake since 1884. The quake’s epicenter was near Lebanon, New Jersey:

Notable quake, preliminary info: M4.8 - 7 km N of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey https://t.co/SE99SKwosw https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b pic.twitter.com/9Q9UvhogCP — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

Wow! A M4.8 struck in New Jersey this morning around 10:30 am local time. Shaking was widely felt from Maine to Washington D.C. Did you feel this earthquake? Share your experience here: https://t.co/xdohQbzpcq https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b pic.twitter.com/bAjEbSgvwc — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a Ring Security Camera Captures the Exact Moment when a 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes



📌#Middlesex | #NewJersey



Watch new footage captured on a ring security camera showing the moment when a strong magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck northern parts of New… pic.twitter.com/UrQspJldux — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 5, 2024

The quake could be seen in television broadcasts originating in New York City, and officials across the tri-state area are continuing to evaluate infrastructure and buildings for any damage Friday morning though no significant issues were immediately apparent. […] The Holland Tunnel between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City was temporarily closed to allow inspections and the New Jersey Transit Corporation warned of system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes as the system's bridges are checked for damage. In addition, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport issued ground stops to give crews time to check facilities for damage or debris that could impact flight operations. Along its Northeast Corridor, Amtrak said that trains would still be running but could face delays due to speed restrictions until track inspections are completed.

The Empire State Building is fine. This event blessedly didn’t end with mass casualties, but it’s rare on the East Coast. It certainly surprised many, and while our West Coast brothers might be chuckling at our expense, there are reports of an aftershock this evening in the area, this time from near Gladstone, New Jersey.

JUST IN: Another earthquake has been felt in the New York City area — BNO News (@BNONews) April 5, 2024

We just felt what we assume is a small aftershock in New York City to today's earthquake.



We are waiting on confirmation from @USGS.@nycemergencymgt will have an update shortly. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 5, 2024

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.0 - 7 km SW of Gladstone, New Jersey https://t.co/0tzbU76PGe — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

This M4 earthquake is an aftershock of this morning's M4.8 earthquake near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. For more information about the ongoing aftershock sequence and forecast, please visit: https://t.co/M6wf2cxKsy https://t.co/xPteDRMRhb — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

I lived near Peapack-Gladstone, just a stone’s throw away from Chester Township. And yes, I can assure you that a lot of people were probably freaking out (via NBC News):

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves from Maryland to Maine. The USGS measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor with its epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey. It struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET. An aftershock of magnitude 4.0 hit right around 6 p.m. ET.



