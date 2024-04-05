Why Is the Biden Administration Sending Aid to Hezbollah 'Refugees'?
Tipsheet

DEVELOPING: Northeast Shaken by Strongest Earthquake Since 1884

Spencer Brown
April 05, 2024 11:35 AM

Millions of Americans in the Northeast were shaken around Friday morning as a magnitude 4.8 earthquake — the strongest to strike the New York area since 1884 according to Columbia University — rattled the earth near the town of Lebanon, New Jersey, just after 10:15 a.m. ET. 

The quake could be seen in television broadcasts originating in New York City, and officials across the tri-state area are continuing to evaluate infrastructure and buildings for any damage Friday morning though no significant issues were immediately apparent. 

The Holland Tunnel between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City was temporarily closed to allow inspections and the New Jersey Transit Corporation warned of system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes as the system's bridges are checked for damage. 

In addition, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport issued ground stops to give crews time to check facilities for damage or debris that could impact flight operations. 

Along its Northeast Corridor, Amtrak said that trains would still be running but could face delays due to speed restrictions until track inspections are completed. 

The FAA also warned that earthquake-triggered issues with its ATC facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore could impact its operations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said Friday that state officials were evaluating bridges, tunnels, and all "potentially vulnerable infrastructure" in the affected areas. Warning of the potential for aftershocks, Hochul told residents to stay away from buildings if they feel additional tremors and urged New Yorkers to inspect their homes in the meantime to ensure gas lines and water lines are undamaged. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

