Louisiana Governor Is Not Buying LSU Team's Reasoning for Skipping the National Anthem

Louisiana’s governor isn’t buying LSU Coach Kim Mulkey’s explanation for why the women’s basketball team wasn’t on the court during the Star-Spangled Banner before the school’s Elite Eight showdown with Iowa. Unlike their championship game win against the Hawkeyes last year, the Tigers would fall 94-87 last night.

Footage of LSU’s absence during the national anthem was recorded, which Mulkey explained as an unintentional mishap. Supposedly, the team leaves the court a little before tip-off. Mulkey added she didn’t know when the anthem would play. It’s a weak sauce explanation, and Gov. Jeff Landry is pushing state lawmakers to require Louisiana student-athletes to be present for the anthem (via Times-Picayune):

Gov. Jeff Landry joined the list of voices who criticized Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball team for missing the national anthem prior to Monday's Elite Eight game against Iowa in Albany, New York. Landry issued a statement Tuesday morning challenging Louisiana lawmakers to help implement policy that would require that the state's student-athletes be present for the national anthem. […] Mulkey said after Monday's game that her team was not intentionally absent for the anthem prior to the game against the Hawkeyes in Albany, New York. "Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played. We kind of a routine where we're on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don't know ... we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I'm sorry ... Listen, that's nothing intentionally done."

No one is buying that, coach.