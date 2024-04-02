LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Showdown With Iowa

I don’t watch women’s basketball. I decided to watch my New York Rangers come out flat against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night, where they lost 5-2. The Rangers have already clinched a playoff spot, but I want home ice and the Metropolitan Division this year. It could get tough with the Carolina Hurricanes on our heels. Even if I knew the Rangers would lose, I probably wouldn’t have watched the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament despite the hype.

The LSU Tigers faced off against a familiar opponent: the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese would duel again, which led to an avalanche of headlines. The game was something of a rematch. The two teams faced off in last year’s championship, where LSU bested Iowa 102-85. There was trash talk, and this rivalry has led to some writers saying that Clark and Reese resemble Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Let’s hit the brakes on that for a bit—these two ladies are still in college. And the men’s game is different.

Based on the highlights, Clark was unstoppable, dropping 41 points in Iowa’s 94-87 win over the Tigers. If you want to thread a political comeuppance here, LSU’s team reportedly walked off the court before tip-off. LSU coach Kim Mulkey added that leaving the court before the game was not intentional; it was just part of their routine. Breitbart quoted her as saying she was unaware of when the national anthem is played.

🚨DEVELOPING STORY: Outrage is building after the LSU women’s basketball team walked off the court for the American National Anthem. Iowa players remained on and held hands in solidarity! pic.twitter.com/8ZLtwc2W13 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 2, 2024

This is the LSU women's basketball team. They walked off the court during the National Anthem.



They just got CRUSHED by Iowa 94-87.



LOVE TO SEE IT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRkYckFUGV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

Disrespect the national anthem and get rolled in the big game. Makes sense.