Ex-CBS News Reporter Catherine Herridge Reportedly in Talks to Join Twitter

Ex-CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge won’t be out of a job for much longer. The former Fox News reporter, who CBS News unceremoniously fired, is in talks to join Twitter or ‘X.’ It’s in the “preliminary” stage of negotiations (via NY Post):

Former CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge is in talks to join X, The Post has learned. The award-winning journalist — who was controversially fired by CBS News in February in a round of layoffs by corporate parent Paramount — met with X CEO Linda Yaccarino at The Jefferson Hotel in Washington, DC earlier this month, according to a source with knowledge. The talks have been described as “preliminary.” A potential deal could see Herridge — known for her aggressive reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal — helm an investigative unit that she could help put together, according to a source close to the situation. “We are in discussions with many content creators who are interested in joining X in various ways. Catherine Herridge is a great journalist who strongly supports free speech,” X said in a statement, declining to comment further.

It’s welcome news as Herridge remains in the middle of a legal battle concerning a series of stories she did at Fox News in 2017 concerning a federal investigation into Yanping Chen, a Chinese American scientist running a post-graduate program in Virginia. Chen claims her reputation was destroyed through Fox News reports. She wants to know who tipped off Herridge that she was the subject of a federal probe. Herridge has refused to disclose her sources, leading to a judge slapping her with a contempt ruling in February. Herridge will be forced to pay a $800/day fine until she reveals her sources.

Herridge was also fired from CBS last month, but it wasn’t without controversy. The investigative reporter was digging through the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and CBS News temporarily seized her work computer and other confidential documents from her sources. They were later returned. Still, the House Judiciary Committee sent CBS News a letter demanding all documentation concerning Herridge’s firing.