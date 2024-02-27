After an Uproar Over Their Seizure, CBS News Returns Confidential Files to Catherine Herridge

Last week, CBS News took the unprecedented step of seizing Catherine Herridge's confidential files after the journalist was among those terminated in Paramount's mass layoffs. Herridge was reportedly working on a story about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. It was a chilling development concerning the surprising firing of Herridge. The network tried to assuage the uproar by saying the files have been kept secure and will be returned soon. On Monday, those files were picked up by Herridge’s union representative (via NY Post):

FILES UPDATE: CBS News returns hundreds of pages of reporting materials after @sagaftra intervened. Full Statement👇 https://t.co/cPBQ6PoTVo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 26, 2024

CBS News on Monday finally returned confidential files belonging to fired investigative reporter Catherine Herridge amid mounting pressure from the House Judiciary Committee and the union representing the journalist, The Post has learned Herridge — who is in the middle of a key First Amendment case — had been probing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal when the acclaimed journalist was shockingly fired as part of mass layoffs by parent company Paramount Global nearly two weeks ago. Her personal files — along with her work laptop, which may have contained other confidential info — were immediately confiscated and locked away at the CBS News office in Washington, DC. “Catherine Herridge’s union representative picked up her materials this morning,” a CBS News rep confirmed to The Post on Monday. […] CBS previously denied that it planned to keep any sensitive information belonging to Herridge, saying last week: “We are prepared to pack up the rest of her files immediately on her behalf – with her representative present as she requested.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley wrote that the timing of Herridge’s dismissal is suspicious, as the reporter was working on features that did not paint the Biden administration in a positive light. This document issue isn’t going away for CBS News, as the Post added that the House Judiciary Committee will investigate the seizure of Herridge’s files. A letter was sent to CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, saying they had until March 1 to supply Congress with information concerning who ordered the ‘code red’ on Herridge’s files and who handled them afterward.

Some independent reporters rightfully pointed out the chilling effect these actions CBS News undertook can have on sources. Whistleblowers would be more inclined to lay low than come forward if they see fired or laid-off reporters having their files seized by the company brass.