Reporter: 'Chinese Control Over US Oil and Gas at Heart of Biden Family...
The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel...
Trump Skeptics Have to Be Losing Their Minds Right Now
Michigan Gov Projects a 'Sizeable' Muslim Voter Revolt Against Biden in Michigan
How Long Are We Going to Keep Doing This?
Unveiling The Truth: UAP, Government Secrecy, And The Threat To Democracy
Middle America Is Dying Hard
Trump Promises to Protect Christians From Persecution
The U.S. Should Sanction Mohammed Mushanish
Kari Lake and Common Sense
Russia Will Remain a Chronic Threat to the U.S. Even When the War...
Exodus From Climate Action 100+ Is a Good Start
The Enemy Is Iran
Letter With White Powder Discovered at Don Jr.'s Florida Home
Tipsheet

After an Uproar Over Their Seizure, CBS News Returns Confidential Files to Catherine Herridge

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Last week, CBS News took the unprecedented step of seizing Catherine Herridge's confidential files after the journalist was among those terminated in Paramount's mass layoffs. Herridge was reportedly working on a story about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. It was a chilling development concerning the surprising firing of Herridge. The network tried to assuage the uproar by saying the files have been kept secure and will be returned soon. On Monday, those files were picked up by Herridge’s union representative (via NY Post):

Advertisement

CBS News on Monday finally returned confidential files belonging to fired investigative reporter Catherine Herridge amid mounting pressure from the House Judiciary Committee and the union representing the journalist, The Post has learned 

Herridge — who is in the middle of a key First Amendment case — had been probing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal when the acclaimed journalist was shockingly fired as part of mass layoffs by parent company Paramount Global nearly two weeks ago. 

Her personal files — along with her work laptop, which may have contained other confidential info — were immediately confiscated and locked away at the CBS News office in Washington, DC.

“Catherine Herridge’s union representative picked up her materials this morning,” a CBS News rep confirmed to The Post on Monday. 

[…] 

CBS previously denied that it planned to keep any sensitive information belonging to Herridge, saying last week: “We are prepared to pack up the rest of her files immediately on her behalf – with her representative present as she requested.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley wrote that the timing of Herridge’s dismissal is suspicious, as the reporter was working on features that did not paint the Biden administration in a positive light. This document issue isn’t going away for CBS News, as the Post added that the House Judiciary Committee will investigate the seizure of Herridge’s files. A letter was sent to CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, saying they had until March 1 to supply Congress with information concerning who ordered the ‘code red’ on Herridge’s files and who handled them afterward.

Recommended

The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel David Weiss' Removal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Some independent reporters rightfully pointed out the chilling effect these actions CBS News undertook can have on sources. Whistleblowers would be more inclined to lay low than come forward if they see fired or laid-off reporters having their files seized by the company brass.

Tags: FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel David Weiss' Removal Matt Vespa
Will the Democrats Let Donald Trump Be President If He Wins? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Upset Libs About the US Airman Who Self-Immolated in Front of the Israeli Embassy Matt Vespa
Middle America Is Dying Hard Salena Zito
How Long Are We Going to Keep Doing This? Derek Hunter
'Republic-Ending Tactics:' Legal Expert Calls Out Latest Gag Order Request Against Trump Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel David Weiss' Removal Matt Vespa
Advertisement