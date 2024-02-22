Blue Laws for Red Citizens
Google’s Racist AI Generator
Democrats' Fake News Sites Face Plant in Wisconsin and Tennessee
Alabama Supreme Court's Embryo Ruling Embodies America's Legal Heritage
Environmentalists in Denial About Biden's Unpopular EV Mandate
Why Can't the Networks Investigate James Biden?
Iran Foreign Minister's Presence Undermines UN Human Rights Council Mission
Biden Open-Door Policy: Some Facts and Historical Context
While Biden Pushes Ukraine To Fight, He Demands Israel Surrender
Is the Biden Crime Family Worse Than the Mafia?
Message to Nikki Haley: Time to Go
Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns
Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Cop Files Lawsuit Claiming 'Disability' Over Not Speaking...
There's An Alarming Amount of Chinese Migrants Being Apprehended at the Southern Border
Tipsheet

What CBS News Did With Catherine Herridge's Files Could Have Chilling Effect on Whistleblowers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 22, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Last week, CBS News initiated a series of layoffs that included investigative reporter Catherine Herridge. While her termination from the network was a surprise, what happened afterward could have a chilling effect on whistleblowers: CBS News seized Herridge’s confidential files. She was reportedly doing research for a story about Hunter Biden's laptop. For all of the liberal media’s hysterics about how Russia, they’re pretty quiet about these KGB-esque tactics being used against a journalist (via NY Post):

Advertisement


The acclaimed CBS reporter who was investigating the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before she was fired last week had her personal files seized by the network in an “unprecedented” move, sources told The Post on Thursday. 

Catherine Herridge — who is the middle of a First Amendment case being closely watched by journalists nationwide — was among 20 CBS News staffers let go as part of a larger purge of hundreds of employees at parent company Paramount Global. 

Her firing had stunned co-workers, but the network’s decision to hold on to her personal materials, along with her work laptop where she may have other confidential info, has left many staffers shaken, according to insiders. 

“It’s so extraordinary,” a source familiar with the situation told The Post, noting that the files — which are presumptively now the property of CBS News — most likely contain confidential material from Herridge’s stints at both Fox and CBS. 

The source said the network boxed up all her personal belongings except for Herridge’s notes and files and informed her that it would decide what — if anything — would be returned to her. 

“They never seize documents [when you’re let go],” a second source close to the network said. 

“They want to see what damaging documents she has.” 

Recommended

Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Over at The Hill, Jonathan Turley, who had the story first, noted the timing of Herridge’s dismissal is suspect since she was working on stories into Hunter Biden and the Biden White House, which had her going multiple rounds with CBS News President Ingrid-Ciprian Matthews:

The timing of Herridge’s termination immediately raised suspicions in Washington. She was pursuing stories that were unwelcomed by the Biden White House and many Democratic powerhouses, including the Hur report on Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity, the Biden corruption scandal and the Hunter Biden laptop. She continued to pursue these stories despite reports of pushback from CBS executives, including CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews.

 Given the other layoffs and declining revenues, the inclusion of Herridge was defended by the network as a painful but necessary measure. But then something strange happened. The network grabbed Herridge’s notes and files and informed her that it would decide what, if anything, would be turned over to her. The files likely contain confidential material from both her stints at Fox and CBS. Those records, it suggests, are presumptively the property of CBS News.

 For many of us who have worked in the media for decades, this action is nothing short of shocking. Journalists are generally allowed to leave with their files. Under the standard contract, including the one at CBS, journalists agree that they will make files available to the network if needed in future litigation. That presupposes that they will retain control of their files. Such files are crucial for reporters, who use past contacts and work in pursuing new stories with other outlets or who cap their careers with personal memoirs.

The heavy-handed approach to the files left many wondering if it was the result of the past reported tension over stories.

 Regardless of motive, the company is dead wrong.

Advertisement

 Of course, CBS News pushed back on these claims, with a representative saying they’re not going through her files and that her office remains secured. They will pack the rest of her materials on her behalf “with her representative present as she requested.” 

Many are worried about the First Amendment ramifications because Herridge is also facing legal action concerning stories from her time as a correspondent at Fox News. In December, she was forced by the courts to reveal her sources regarding how she learned that a Chinese American scientist who was running a graduate program in Virginia became the subject of a federal investigation.  

Currently, there isn’t much defense for her coming from her colleagues, which says everything. Would-be whistleblowers might be pressed to re-think coming forward if the new policy is for establishment media outlets to seize the files of terminated employees. 

Despite what CBS News might say, do you trust them? Does anyone, especially given the subject matter at hand? 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
Democrats' Fake News Sites Face Plant in Wisconsin and Tennessee Matthew Foldi
Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns Sarah Arnold
The Businesses Fleeing Corrupt New York Amid $355 Million Trump Verdict Sarah Arnold
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
Ted Cruz Reveals Why the Mainstream Media Is Willing to Call Out Joe Biden Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement