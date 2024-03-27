The Curious Case of the Man Who Bought Most of Hunter Biden's Overpriced...
Tipsheet

Did You Catch Joe Biden's Gaffe Regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse?

Matt Vespa
March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Around 1:30 AM yesterday, a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. It led to the structure collapsing, and six city workers are presumed dead. We've learned that no civilians were on the bridge when it failed. The city workers were repairing potholes and were on a break when the ship crashed into the bridge. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency. Joe Biden called on Congress to provide the funds required to repair the bridge.

Yet, during his remarks about the bridge collapse, Biden made another of his gaffes, saying that he has memories of traveling over the bridge by train and car commuting from Delaware. Well, the latter part is right—Biden could travel over the bridge by car, but rail is not possible, sir:

It’s almost a throwback to when the president proposed a railroad connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans:


