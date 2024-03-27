Did You Catch Joe Biden's Gaffe Regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse?

Around 1:30 AM yesterday, a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. It led to the structure collapsing, and six city workers are presumed dead. We've learned that no civilians were on the bridge when it failed. The city workers were repairing potholes and were on a break when the ship crashed into the bridge. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency. Joe Biden called on Congress to provide the funds required to repair the bridge.

Video seems to show repeated power losses on ship just before it destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge.pic.twitter.com/REoGCL9zcu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 26, 2024

All six workers missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore are presumed dead, and the search for them has been suspended until Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/W994JvSD1O — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2024

Baltimore Bridge Collapse-



•A cargo ship lost power and hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Bridge collapsed within a minute.



•6 constructions workers are presumed dead. 2 were rescued. All crew members were safe.



•All 22 crew members were Indian and they are safe. There were… pic.twitter.com/DUNH2C09ir — Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 27, 2024

Yet, during his remarks about the bridge collapse, Biden made another of his gaffes, saying that he has memories of traveling over the bridge by train and car commuting from Delaware. Well, the latter part is right—Biden could travel over the bridge by car, but rail is not possible, sir:

Biden claims he commuted over the Francis Scott Key bridge by train many times.



The bridge doesn’t have any rail lines and no trains run over the bridge. pic.twitter.com/up854zb6Ws — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

It’s almost a throwback to when the president proposed a railroad connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans:

BIDEN: "...moving ourselves, having railway to go all the way across the southern two-thir—the, from the Atlantic Ocean to the, to the Indian Ocean in Africa!" pic.twitter.com/F94G0hyfxL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2023



