Biden Wrecks Himself Again With These Remarks About Railroads

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 22, 2023 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden’s mental and physical stumbles continue to pile up, though some should have been smoothed over by his aides by now. He fell during the US Air Force commencement ceremony. He uttered, “God save the queen,” while closing a gun control address in Connecticut. And then he spoke about some railroad we would build connecting the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean. The Biden White House welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, looking aloof when he mistook the Indian National Anthem for our own. And he also reiterated the ocean railway project that will link up with the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Africa:

The first utterance of this physically impossible transpiration project occurred at the League of Conservation Voters’ annual fundraising dinner last week. Biden accepted their endorsement, along with other prominent environmental groups, for his re-election. It was after the sun went down, so Biden didn’t know where he was, as evidenced by his remarks which were incoherent at best.

Have staffers told him to quit making these promises about water-borne railroads, or does he forget, thinking it’s cute old people antics. Who knows? But it’s not appropriate for the office of the presidency.

 Have Jill make these remarks if Joe can’t do it. I’d take broken Spanglish over this, and if the optics of that are also bad, and they are, then maybe that’s telling you something about Joe.

