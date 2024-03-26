'Mass Casualty Event': Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Strike

A search and rescue mission is underway in Baltimore, Maryland, after the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River when a container ship crashed into one of the structure’s supports.

Advertisement

Several vehicles fell into the waters below, with Fire Chief James Wallace saying authorities "may be looking for upwards of seven people," but that figure is subject to change.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, called the incident a “developing mass casualty event,” according to the Associated Press.

The water below reaches 50 feet deep and was about 47 degrees when the bridge collapsed before dawn.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Video of the "unthinkable tragedy" was captured and has been widely shared on social media.

DEVELOPING: Closeup view of a ship losing power twice in Baltimore before hitting the bridge. The Francis Scott Key Bridge carries Interstate 695, and there are reports of cars in the water and the Coast Guard searching for at least 7 survivors. WATCHpic.twitter.com/Yk9SueFB1x — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 26, 2024

SAD AND TRAGIC IN BALTIMORE MARYLAND, CARS IN WATER, PEOPLE DROWNED: While you were asleep, a major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after it was hit by a cargo ship. (Watch the cargo ship under the bridge …left side)



NOTE: The Francis Scott Key Bridge carries Interstate 695, and… pic.twitter.com/elLP7fn7Yf — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 26, 2024

Here is the aftermath of the Baltimore bridge collapse in the first light of dawn.



Ships are not leaving the Port of Baltimore. Hazardous materials and commercial trucking are severely disrupted.



Another supply chain disaster.pic.twitter.com/vBQBwge4kY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 26, 2024

Video seems to show repeated power losses on ship just before it destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge.pic.twitter.com/REoGCL9zcu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 26, 2024





Synergy Marine Group — which owns and manages the ship, called the Dali — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports. It said all crew members, including the two pilots on board, were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries. As the sun rose Tuesday, jagged remnants of the bridge were illuminated jutting up from the waters surface. The on-ramp ended abruptly where the span once began. Cartwright said that some cargo appeared to be dangling from the bridge, which spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor. The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast. Opened in 1977, the bridge is named for the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” (AP)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said his office is "working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration."







