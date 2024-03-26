Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing...
Was a Jewish Child Getting a Blood Transfusion Asked to Leave a Hospital...
Why the Transgender Craze Is Coming to an End
Did the Media Think They Had Something With Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remarks?
Chuck Todd Is What’s Wrong With NBC News And Exactly What They Deserve
Woke Weed: Maryland Laces Marijuana Biz Permits With DEI
Boom Or Bust? Truth Social To Go Public As DJT
The Biden Administration Takes a Swipe at Credit Card Industry
Moscow Massacre: Could it Happen Here?
Hours After Congress Passes Spending Bill, DOJ Announces a New Way It Will...
Mexico to US: Meet This Absurd List of Demands or Your Illegal Immigration...
Jefferson and the 'Issue Today'
Call Out Every Cowardly Republican Not Defending Trump Against the Dems Vile Lawfare...
America’s Complete Reliance on Law Enforcement No Longer A Reality
Tipsheet

'Mass Casualty Event': Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Strike

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 26, 2024 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Steve Ruark

A search and rescue mission is underway in Baltimore, Maryland, after the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River when a container ship crashed into one of the structure’s supports.

Advertisement

Several vehicles fell into the waters below, with Fire Chief James Wallace saying authorities "may be looking for upwards of seven people," but that figure is subject to change. 

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, called the incident a “developing mass casualty event,” according to the Associated Press.

The water below reaches 50 feet deep and was about 47 degrees when the bridge collapsed before dawn. 

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. 

Video of the "unthinkable tragedy" was captured and has been widely shared on social media. 

Recommended

Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing Trump's Assets Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Synergy Marine Group — which owns and manages the ship, called the Dali — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports.

It said all crew members, including the two pilots on board, were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

As the sun rose Tuesday, jagged remnants of the bridge were illuminated jutting up from the waters surface. The on-ramp ended abruptly where the span once began.

Cartwright said that some cargo appeared to be dangling from the bridge, which spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor. The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast. Opened in 1977, the bridge is named for the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” (AP)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said his office is "working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration."



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing Trump's Assets Matt Vespa
Why the Transgender Craze Is Coming to an End Matt Vespa
Hours After Congress Passes Spending Bill, DOJ Announces a New Way It Will Target the Second Amendment Leah Barkoukis
Chuck Todd Is What’s Wrong With NBC News And Exactly What They Deserve Derek Hunter
John Kirby Turns to Delusional Responses As Netanyahu Calls Off Talks Rebecca Downs
America Is Going to Be Targeted for a Massive Terrorist Attack...Will You Be Ready? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing Trump's Assets Matt Vespa
Advertisement