Tipsheet

What the Hell Does Christine Blasey Ford Want?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 20, 2024 6:02 AM

Not this woman again. Also, who thought it best for Christine Blasey Ford to pen a memoir? She obviously can’t remember key details about her life because she’s full of crap. Ford stopped by The View to pimp out her book, where the inevitable question about her baseless accusation of sexual misconduct against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Trump presidency came up.

Co-host Sarah Haines was aghast that some people are still skeptical about her story. It’s not some, Sarah. Anyone who doesn’t have a mental illness knew Ford was full of it. There’s no corroborating evidence for any of her claims. There’s zero evidence that Ford even met Kavanaugh. Look, we beat Ford and the Democrats once. We can do it easily again because this woman isn’t playing with a full deck. Ford’s lawyer admitted long after Kavanaugh’s confirmation that protecting abortion rights was the motivator for what appears to be a fake rape story. She also said she would do it again and has zero regrets. That’s psychopathic: 

And, of course, Joy Behar, another halfwit that rounds out The View brain trust, was triggered that some male members of the audience weren’t clapping for some sleazeball woman who tried to derail a qualified Supreme Court nominee.

The circus is in town, but it won't stay for long. 

