Want to Guess How Many Times Google Conducted Election Interference to Help Democrats?

It’s not a shocking development, but one that must be analyzed to have some record, much like how conservative outlets track the endless stream of liberal media bias. Google’s activities weren’t a top concern for Republicans until the 2020 election when Big Tech censored the Hunter Biden laptop story in October, weeks before Election Day, because it could upset the Biden apple cart. The Biden influence peddling schemes and the possibility that the family was compromised was the real October surprise that The New York Post scooped and got punished for.

Advertisement

The news outlet couldn’t tweet or post material on social media for days. During this state of paralysis, the liberal media, aided by the spook community, dismissed the laptop as Russian disinformation. Only later did the establishment press admit the device was authentic, something we had known for months. The Media Research Center decided to dive into how many times Google put its finger on the scale to help Democrats since 2008. In all, 41 instances of election interference were discovered by the tech giant. Granted, some instances were Democrat-on-Democrat violence, while others that aimed to sink certain candidacies, like Trump’s, weren’t successful (via NY Post):

This article understates the magnitude of the problem – Google interferes to help Democrats thousands of times every election season!



This is to be expected when their censorship (aka “Trust & Safety”) teams are have far left political views. https://t.co/y36yzdzIUQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2024

The Media Research Center published a report alleging 41 instances of “election interference” by the search engine since 2008. The MRC published a report accusing Google of having “utilized its power to help push to electoral victory the most liberal candidates…while targeting their opponents for censorship.” The report comes weeks after AllSides conducted an analysis which found that news aggregator Google News skewed even more off the charts in 2023. […] In 2008, MRC alleged that Google threw its support behind then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) as he faced off against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. According to the MRC report, Google “targeted support for Hillary Clinton for censorship” by “suspending the accounts of writers who wrote blogs critical of Obama during his primary race against Clinton.” Four years later, Google, which “once again favored Obama over Mitt Romney,” refused to correct a “Google bomb” that smeared GOP primary candidate Rick Santorum, according to the report. The MRC study cited data from Dr. Robert Epstein, who told Congress that Google’s search algorithm “shifted at least 2.5 million votes” to Clinton in her failed race against the eventual winner, Donald Trump.

Again, this is not shocking, but it is something to keep an eye on as this company, like Twitter, employs scores of former spooks to develop programs to fight opinions they find disagreeable. Its CEO pledged to use AI to combat the Trump agenda, and they very much have the power to censor and bury stories and headlines that upset the appetites of liberal America.