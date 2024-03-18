Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First...
Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Palestinians are starving and are facing unreal living conditions, thanks to Hamas. The terror group invaded Israel in a genocidal terror attack from the Gaza Strip that killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. The destruction of Gaza is the fault of Hamas and Hamas alone. Israel shouldn’t stop until the entire strip has been cleared of Hamas elements. If more bombs fall, then so be it. These so-called civilians are also not innocent, having supported Hamas for years. When polled, over 60 percent of Palestinians supported Hamas, while 75 percent endorsed their terror attack against Israelis. We’re dealing with a total terrorist society.

As the IDF turns the Gaza Strip into a barrier reef, the Biden administration, caving to left-wing pressure, has vowed to deliver mountains of food aid to supposedly starving Palestinians. We’re building a floating pier to ensure maximum efficiency regarding the distribution of supplies. American troops are on the ground in Gaza to assist in this effort to re-supply terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip. 

And how have Palestinians responded to this aid delivery? With contempt and disappointment. They don’t like the food. What were they expecting? Gourmet meals?   

Great way to make the case that no aid should flow into Gaza, which would also be the correct decision. It only helps Hamas.

