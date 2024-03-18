Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrative

The Palestinians are starving and are facing unreal living conditions, thanks to Hamas. The terror group invaded Israel in a genocidal terror attack from the Gaza Strip that killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. The destruction of Gaza is the fault of Hamas and Hamas alone. Israel shouldn’t stop until the entire strip has been cleared of Hamas elements. If more bombs fall, then so be it. These so-called civilians are also not innocent, having supported Hamas for years. When polled, over 60 percent of Palestinians supported Hamas, while 75 percent endorsed their terror attack against Israelis. We’re dealing with a total terrorist society.

As the IDF turns the Gaza Strip into a barrier reef, the Biden administration, caving to left-wing pressure, has vowed to deliver mountains of food aid to supposedly starving Palestinians. We’re building a floating pier to ensure maximum efficiency regarding the distribution of supplies. American troops are on the ground in Gaza to assist in this effort to re-supply terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip.

And how have Palestinians responded to this aid delivery? With contempt and disappointment. They don’t like the food. What were they expecting? Gourmet meals?

Kinda feel like people who are actually getting genocided and starved don’t performatively turn their noses up at the food their alleged genociders are giving them, in the middle of a war their side started. https://t.co/q9uIivQbXi — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 17, 2024

“Hey, guys! Thanks for joining my live. Just wanted to pop on here and do a little unboxing of my U.S. taxpayer haul. Honestly, mid. I know I literally demanded it be dropped from the sky and it’s literally what U.S. troops eat, but zero stars. Like, cashews? Ew, David.” https://t.co/uruSpRs7Pi — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 17, 2024

They’re claiming they’re starving and require caviar. pic.twitter.com/NID4Tl2lWw — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 17, 2024

Great way to make the case that no aid should flow into Gaza, which would also be the correct decision. It only helps Hamas.