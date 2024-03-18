Biden Is 'Angry' Again. NBC News Offers Some Insight.

Joe Biden is frustrated and angry that he won’t be re-elected this year. Joe truly thinks he’s in the class of the great presidents when, in truth, William Henry Harrison was better than Biden—and Harrison died 31 days after his inauguration. It’s not that hard to understand why Biden is sinking in the political quicksand: the economy isn’t strong, inflation is still high, and Americans don’t feel any better than they did four years ago. Forty percent say they’re poorer now. Eighty-six percent in a Washington Post/ABC News poll say Biden is too old. Sixty-one percent polled by Gallup say the Delaware liberal doesn’t deserve a second term.

He's the president; messaging isn’t the issue. Bidenomics is getting through, given the advantages of the president and the media establishment being pro-Democrat. It’s that voters don’t like what they see, and it’s not shocking. It circles back to the self-importance Biden has always embodied, thinking he has a .357 caliber mind when he’s a cap gun: noisy and wholly ineffective.

NBC News’ lengthy article about Joe centers on how the president is probably downing the Maalox over his current re-election operation. It’s amusing watching a man with a failed agenda getting angry that most voters aren’t heaping his praises. Getting elected from deep blue Delaware isn’t a political achievement, nor is winning a presidential election by having party allies illegally change in-person voting laws to pad the numbers. COVID is why Biden is president, not because he’s a crackerjack candidate with apt communication skills and enviable political acumen. Biden is the antithesis of elite (via NBC News):

President Joe Biden was seething. In a private meeting at the White House in January, allies of the president had just told him that his poll numbers in Michigan and Georgia had dropped over his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. Both are battleground states he narrowly won four years ago, and he can’t afford any backsliding if he is to once again defeat Donald Trump. He began to shout and swear, a lawmaker familiar with the meeting said. […] Biden aides see Trump as an eminently beatable and deeply flawed opponent. In a recent campaign call with reporters, Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign chairwoman, said Trump appears to have little interest in attracting voters beyond his most faithful base. “We know that he lost in 2020,” she said. “In order to win, he’s got to expand his base of voters to find new people to be with him. And that is not something he’s shown that he’s really focused on.” […] Privately, Biden questions whether he should trust his gut instincts over the guidance coming from the array of advisers tending to his political interests, this person added.

Biden is also a weak candidate, folks. His approval is in the toilet, and it will remain there. He’s too old and stupid to fix that until Election Day. It’s about animating base voters. It goes for both sides—it’s why Biden’s shambolic, off-the-rails State of the Union address was mostly about attacking Trump and the Republicans. He needed to get his base together, which had been drifting away from the president. Young voters, Blacks, Hispanics, labor union workers, and Arab Americans are all souring on Biden, along with independents. Trump doesn’t have a base problem.

It's still funny that Biden is indignant that the wider public isn’t stroking his ego over an economic recovery that began under Trump. It would have been epic if the former president had won the 2020 election. Instead, we got Mr. Dementia, who keeps getting bodied overseas, can’t remember when his son died, and set forth a domestic agenda that sent inflation through the roof.