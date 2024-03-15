Biden WH's Statement on the Death of OK Trans Teen Is Everything You'd...
Tipsheet

Aaron Rodgers Responds to CNN's Sandy Hook Truther Smear on Twitter

Matt Vespa
March 15, 2024
The New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struck back against the CNN article attacking him for spreading Sandy Hook truther nonsense, which he says never happened. The story dropped hours after The New York Times revealed that Rodgers was one of two people, the other being Jesse Ventura, that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. reached out to as a potential running mate in his independent bid for the presidency.   

CNN reporter Pamela Brown alleges that Rodgers made claims that the 2012 school shooting that left 20 kids dead never happened. Brown claims the future hall of fame QB made these allegations about Sandy Hook in 2013 after being introduced at the Kentucky Derby. 

Rodgers took to Twitter to slap down the allegations:

And there’s other evidence to certainly cast doubt on CNN’s spurious claims of Sandy Hook trutherism:

I don’t know what’s up here, but this story doesn’t have legs for numerous reasons, not least being that CNN is the mecca of peddling fake news and conspiracy theories. The Russian collusion hoax is the mack daddy of them all. On a separate note, yes, Sandy Hook trutherism is heinous. It did happen, and it wasn’t some inside job. Obama wasted the prime of his second term trying to get new gun control passed following this shooting. It failed, and the GOP retook Congress during the 2014 midterms.

 

