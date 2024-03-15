Aaron Rodgers Responds to CNN's Sandy Hook Truther Smear on Twitter

The New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struck back against the CNN article attacking him for spreading Sandy Hook truther nonsense, which he says never happened. The story dropped hours after The New York Times revealed that Rodgers was one of two people, the other being Jesse Ventura, that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. reached out to as a potential running mate in his independent bid for the presidency.

CNN reporter Pamela Brown alleges that Rodgers made claims that the 2012 school shooting that left 20 kids dead never happened. Brown claims the future hall of fame QB made these allegations about Sandy Hook in 2013 after being introduced at the Kentucky Derby.

Rodgers took to Twitter to slap down the allegations:

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

And there’s other evidence to certainly cast doubt on CNN’s spurious claims of Sandy Hook trutherism:

UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers wore a helmet decal in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012.



The decal featured a black circle with "S.H.E.S." in gray, representing the school's initials.



Yesterday, CNN published a hit piece smearing Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/oOibjJvBas — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2024

Here is Aaron Rodgers on local news shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 talking about the tragedy.



I'm gonna guess that CNN's "trust me bro" sources may not have been entirely accurate about this one. https://t.co/twVA6fr9PB pic.twitter.com/H6zdQkBan2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2024

I don’t know what’s up here, but this story doesn’t have legs for numerous reasons, not least being that CNN is the mecca of peddling fake news and conspiracy theories. The Russian collusion hoax is the mack daddy of them all. On a separate note, yes, Sandy Hook trutherism is heinous. It did happen, and it wasn’t some inside job. Obama wasted the prime of his second term trying to get new gun control passed following this shooting. It failed, and the GOP retook Congress during the 2014 midterms.