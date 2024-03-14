Why Did CNN Just Attack Aaron Rodgers?

So, after The New York Times reveals that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be his 2024 running mate, he’s attacked by CNN for being a Sandy Hook truther. All of this occurs in less than 24 hours. Are people afraid of Rodgers entering the political arena?

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confirmed that among his potential vice-presidential prospects is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who in private conversations shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real. CNN knows of two people with whom Rodgers has enthusiastically shared these stories, including with Pamela Brown, one of the journalists writing this piece. Brown was covering the Kentucky Derby for CNN in 2013 when she was introduced to Rodgers, then with the Green Bay Packers, at a post-Derby party. Hearing that she was a journalist with CNN, Rodgers immediately began attacking the news media for covering up important stories. Rodgers brought up the tragic killing of 20 children and 6 adults by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School, claiming it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it. When Brown questioned him on the evidence to show this very real shooting was staged, Rodgers began sharing various theories that have been disproven numerous times. Such conspiracy theories were also later at the center of lawsuits brought by victims’ families when they sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the matter. (via CNN)

First, why now? It's unusual that Pamela Brown would throw this hand grenade into the tent. Also, who are the other people who corroborated the story? We’re back in ‘people close to or familiar with’ land, who are almost always full of it. These sources were notorious for embarrassing news outlets during the Russian collusion hoax, especially at CNN. Brown coming forward lends more credibility to the story, but what explains this soundbite Rodgers shared about the shooting years ago:

Here's @AaronRodgers12 PUBLIC comments on Sandy Hook from 10 years ago.



"I hope that we can learn from this and look for the signs more and not ever have something like this happen and keep this on our minds because these are things that affect all of us directly or… pic.twitter.com/zX6lGkryHR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 14, 2024

Suddenly, CNN and Brown decided to scalp Rodgers for Sandy Hook over 10 years after meeting at the Kentucky Derby. Look, I know Joe Biden; his failed memory, agenda, and willful retention of classified material isn’t what the liberal wants to talk about, but this story is just odd.

