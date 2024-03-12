Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information
Dems Running Into a Similar Problem in Attacking Special Counsel Robert Hur

Matt Vespa
March 12, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The House Judiciary Committee began their hearing with Special Counsel Robert Hur this morning, where the topic was the investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information. House Democrats have long waited in the tall grass to ambush Hur, who included damning portions in his report about the president’s memory, which included Biden forgetting his vice presidency under Obama and when his son, Beau, died. Madeline covered Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) sparring with Mr. Hur about the “elephant in the room.” To his credit, Hur defended his assessment of the president’s cognitive abilities, which the American people know has been severely degraded.   

The critical point here is despite zero charges being filed against Biden due to his age and senility, Hur never exonerated the president. He willfully retained classified materials and divulged them to unauthorized persons, namely his ghostwriter. One of the reasons Joe took these files, most of which involved the Afghanistan War, is that he feels his position, which Obama rejected, was the correct one: Biden wanted a counter-terrorism approach, not counterinsurgency.

Hur also slapped down Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) attempt to gaslight the committee by saying Hur exonerated the president. When Hur said he did not in his findings, the Washington progressive was not pleased:

No doubt, Democrats are going to grill Hur hard about why he included the memory observations. The ongoing liberal narrative is that Hur is a Republican out to smear the president. what he did, however, was well within department policy in listing mitigating circumstances that could be brought up during a potential prosecution. 

While not as explosive, Democrats are running into the same problem they had trying to discredit IRS whistleblowers Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley: they’ve got nothing. Zeigler and Shapley were credible IRS agents who detailed at length the pervasive interference they encountered by the Democrat-run Department of Justice when trying to investigate Hunter Biden. Hur is also a credible DOJ official who has thus far demonstrated he’s not some right-wing hack. Democrats asking if he was a Federalist Society member exposes the same failed playbook here: 

Biden willfully retained classified materials and has a bad memory but wasn’t charged. That’s the gist of it, but Democrats are still stark-raving mad, mostly because they see this as a retread of what happened to Hillary Clinton and her unsecured and unauthorized server from which she conducted all State Department business as secretary of state.

If anything, Republicans should be more incensed over the double standard here.

