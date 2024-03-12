Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information

Speaking during testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, former Special Counsel Robert Hur confirmed that as a private citizen, former Vice President Joe Biden shared classified information with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer. In fact, there are recordings of Biden doing so and Zwonitzer didn't have a security clearance.

Special Counsel Hur CONFIRMS there are recordings of his interviews with witnesses related to his investigation of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. pic.twitter.com/sksaUsjNOe — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 12, 2024

Biden went on to make at least $8 million on the book for which he shared the classified information. Hur's report, released in February, also confirmed this detail.

"Inside the Mark Z folder was the final book proposal for Promise Me, Dad. Mr. Biden used this proposal to shop his book to potential publishers, and this bidding process resulted in a book contract netting Mr. Biden an advance of $8 million. Biden's assistant identified the handwriting on this folder as Mr. Biden's. The date on the folder indicates that Mr. Biden created it at or around the same time he met with Zwonitzer on February 16, 2017, and said he had just found classified documents. The folder was at some point placed in the same box as the marked classified documents about Afghanistan," the report states.

Chairman Jordan:



"Joe Biden knew the rules, you know he knew the rules, and Joe Biden told us he knew the rules. So Mr. Hur, why did he break them?" pic.twitter.com/JjGZ96Lf7B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Further, Zwonitzer tried to destroy evidence of Biden sharing the information by attempting to delete it from his computer. Neither Biden or Zwonitzer have been charged with obstruction.

Jordan: "What did that ghostwriter do with the information Joe Biden shared with him...what did he do after you were named special counsel?"



Hur: "He slid...those files into his recycle bin on his computer."



Jordan:"Tried to destroy the evidence, didn't he?"



Hur:… pic.twitter.com/9wv5tTGWxr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Gaetz: "Ghostwriter has recordings of Biden making admissions of crimes, he then learns you've been appointed, he then DELETES the information that is the evidence, and you don't charge him?"



Hur: "One of the things he did not delete was transcripts of the recordings."



Gaetz:… pic.twitter.com/5cQ76L5m50 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

This is a fact President Joe Biden indignantly denied during remarks at the White House in February, claiming he "did not share classified information with my ghostwriter."

Biden: "I did not share classified information with my ghostwriter. I did not. Guarantee you did not."



The Special Counsel report stated Biden's "disclosure of classified information from his notebooks to his ghostwriter, risked serious damage to America's national security." pic.twitter.com/zcYLFVHleP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 9, 2024



