Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information

Katie Pavlich  |  March 12, 2024 1:00 PM
Speaking during testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, former Special Counsel Robert Hur confirmed that as a private citizen, former Vice President Joe Biden shared classified information with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer. In fact, there are recordings of Biden doing so and Zwonitzer didn't have a security clearance. 

Biden went on to make at least $8 million on the book for which he shared the classified information. Hur's report, released in February, also confirmed this detail. 

"Inside the Mark Z folder was the final book proposal for Promise Me, Dad. Mr. Biden used this proposal to shop his book to potential publishers, and this bidding process resulted in a book contract netting Mr. Biden an advance of $8 million. Biden's assistant identified the handwriting on this folder as Mr. Biden's. The date on the folder indicates that Mr. Biden created it at or around the same time he met with Zwonitzer on February 16, 2017, and said he had just found classified documents. The folder was at some point placed in the same box as the marked classified documents about Afghanistan," the report states. 

Further, Zwonitzer tried to destroy evidence of Biden sharing the information by attempting to delete it from his computer. Neither Biden or Zwonitzer have been charged with obstruction. 

This is a fact President Joe Biden indignantly denied during remarks at the White House in February, claiming he "did not share classified information with my ghostwriter." 


