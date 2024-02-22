Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the KC Shooter's Mugshot?

More details are coming from the Kansas City parade shooting on February 14. The event commemorated the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The team became the first to win back-to-back championships since the 2004 Patriots. Yet, the talk of going for three rings faded when gunfire erupted near Kansas City Union Station, the end of the parade line. At least 20 people were injured. Nine children suffered gunshot wounds, though all are expected to recover. Local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed. Two youths were arrested and charged with firearm-related crimes but remain unidentified. Two adults, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, were charged with second-degree murder.

We have a mugshot for Mays, which the Kansas City Stay included in their story about the new charges, but the editor’s note is something to behold:

The Star is for the first time publishing a booking photo for Lyndell Mays, who was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital. The Star had held off until Wednesday to understand why a booking photo of Dominic M. Miller was not available. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday morning that Miller is still at the hospital and had not yet been photographed. In addition, we took the time to carefully consider whether to use booking mugs in the absence of other images of the adult suspects; The Star policy is to use booking mugs only in the highest profile of crimes.

Are you kidding me? First, this was a mass shooting. The liberal media always treats these incidents as high profile unless new details emerge that prevent them from weaponizing the tragedy against Republicans. Second, it was a high-profile event—a Super Bowl parade for an NFL team that could be the next dynasty in the league for years. They waited because they felt this was a local shooting. That makes no sense since the event was televised. If the shooters were white, I think this mugshot would’ve been plastered, as they did with Kyle Rittenhouse and a host of other shooting suspects that aligned with the Left’s narrative on these stories.

