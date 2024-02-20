Nancy Pelosi Revamps the Russia Hoax
The Only Way We’ll Survive
Illegal Immigrants Assault New York Police Officers Again
Scientists Are Worried About a New Viral Infection, And It's Got Nothing to...
Prepare Yourself to Be Labeled a Crazy Person
Biden Lost to the Air Force One Stairs Again
Remember Biden's EV Mandate? Well...
Illinois Mayor Accused of Dressing, Behaving Like Movie Gangster
Here's Why That Presidents' Day Poll Is Total Garbage
'Trans' Athlete Causes Multiple Injuries in Girls' Basketball Game
No One's Talking About What Was Sent to Speaker Johnson's Home Church
Republicans Host Panel Discussion on Importance of Building the Future of the Party
Do Texans Support Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Militarize the Southern Border?
This British Health Official's Take on Transgender 'Chestfeeding' Is Something Else
Tipsheet

New Charges Filed in Kansas City Parade Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 20, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

On February 14, gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The celebratory atmosphere died, and the speeches from the championship team about mounting a three-peat campaign for next season were extinguished as at least 20 people lay wounded from the shooting. Eleven children were injured, and nine suffered from gunshot wounds, though everyone is expected to recover fully. Tragically, one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ, was killed. There was much talk about a “dispute” that led to the firefight, along with the arrest of two teenagers, whose names were withheld.  

Advertisement

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves warned that information about this incident might be gradual due to this ongoing investigation, the coordination between law enforcement agencies, federal, state, and local, and the logistics in notifying the victims' families. The latest were these two men who were charged this afternoon. They’ve been hospitalized since the shooting, though authorities won’t say if they’re being treated for gunshot wounds. The court documents can be found here, though the links might be a little spotty right now (via CBS News): 


Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday. 

A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting near Union Station shortly after the rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. 

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters that one of the suspects, Lyndell Mays, had an argument with another person at the rally and the argument escalated and Mays allegedly drew a handgun. 

Others pulled out their guns, including the other suspect charged, Dominic Miller, Baker said. The prosecutor said evidence indicated Miller's gun was the one that allegedly killed the fatal victim, identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ. 

Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held on a $1 million bond. 

Recommended

Biden Lost to the Air Force One Stairs Again Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The two youths have yet to be identified, but reports are they could be tried as adults once the investigative process is completed. The double standard here is something that Katie touched on this morning, which is that we don’t know the identities of these kids, but the Left was quick to identify the young Chiefs fan who was smeared by Deadspin for wearing face paint at a game. Kyle Rittenhouse, whose murder trial became a national spectacle in the aftermath of the Kenosha riots in 2020 Rittenhouse, was found not guilty because his use of force was justified in self-defense. And the Nick Sandmann and the Covington school kids who were smeared as racists during an incident at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.  

Ms. Baker said that anyone involved in the dispute that led to this shooting is going to be brought to justice. 

Mia Cathell contributed to this report.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Lost to the Air Force One Stairs Again Spencer Brown
'Trans' Athlete Causes Multiple Injuries in Girls' Basketball Game Madeline Leesman
No One's Talking About What Was Sent to Speaker Johnson's Home Church Mia Cathell
Here's What Happened When Harlem Residents Learned Luxury Building Will Be Turned Into Migrant Shelter Guy Benson
The Only Way We’ll Survive Katie Pavlich
Liberal Media Meltdowns Reach Critical Mass Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Lost to the Air Force One Stairs Again Spencer Brown
Advertisement