New Charges Filed in Kansas City Parade Shooting

On February 14, gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The celebratory atmosphere died, and the speeches from the championship team about mounting a three-peat campaign for next season were extinguished as at least 20 people lay wounded from the shooting. Eleven children were injured, and nine suffered from gunshot wounds, though everyone is expected to recover fully. Tragically, one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ, was killed. There was much talk about a “dispute” that led to the firefight, along with the arrest of two teenagers, whose names were withheld.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves warned that information about this incident might be gradual due to this ongoing investigation, the coordination between law enforcement agencies, federal, state, and local, and the logistics in notifying the victims' families. The latest were these two men who were charged this afternoon. They’ve been hospitalized since the shooting, though authorities won’t say if they’re being treated for gunshot wounds. The court documents can be found here, though the links might be a little spotty right now (via CBS News):

Dominic Michael Miller, of Kansas City, and Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, have each been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They're being held on $1 million bond.



Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday. A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting near Union Station shortly after the rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters that one of the suspects, Lyndell Mays, had an argument with another person at the rally and the argument escalated and Mays allegedly drew a handgun. Others pulled out their guns, including the other suspect charged, Dominic Miller, Baker said. The prosecutor said evidence indicated Miller's gun was the one that allegedly killed the fatal victim, identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ. Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.

The two youths have yet to be identified, but reports are they could be tried as adults once the investigative process is completed. The double standard here is something that Katie touched on this morning, which is that we don’t know the identities of these kids, but the Left was quick to identify the young Chiefs fan who was smeared by Deadspin for wearing face paint at a game. Kyle Rittenhouse, whose murder trial became a national spectacle in the aftermath of the Kenosha riots in 2020 Rittenhouse, was found not guilty because his use of force was justified in self-defense. And the Nick Sandmann and the Covington school kids who were smeared as racists during an incident at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.

Ms. Baker said that anyone involved in the dispute that led to this shooting is going to be brought to justice.

Mia Cathell contributed to this report.