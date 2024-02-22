Former Democratic Senator Has a Meltdown Over Fact Checking Joe Biden
Tipsheet

Biden Went Off Against the GOP at a Fundraiser, but Do We Believe It?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 22, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden was like his rabid dog Commander, going on a rampage against the Republican Congress for being something worse than the segregationists and racists that have come before them. The president made these remarks at a fundraiser last night. You could joke that maybe Joe was referring to himself, but we’ll move on from that.

“I've been a senator since '72. I've served with real racists. I've served with Strom Thurmond,” Biden said. “But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles." 

The event was held in San Francisco, where the president was also met by protesters demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Something is missing regarding these Dark Brandon moments: video evidence. Sorry, we need to see Biden delivering these reported haymakers on video because no one believes that the chocolate chip cookie man delivered the lines above without pauses or looks of bewilderment. The number of cuts in the White House videos resemble something out of a Darren Aronofsky film, but not in a good way. It’s to hide the president’s apparent mental decay.  

Are these functions closed door? Most likely, but that doesn’t mean some evidence of mental cogency can be obtained. Barack Obama’s bitter clinger remarks were recorded at one of these functions during his 2008 campaign. Democrats and liberal media members have gone to absurd lengths to show that Joe Biden is the pinnacle of mental health, possessing a lethal mind that could make people’s eyes bleed. Until we have video or audio of Joe making these swipes without tripping up or down stairs, no one is going to change their opinion about Biden being too old and senile to be president. 

Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
Also, the Democratic Party, being the party of order, is preposterous. Joe said that Republicans are agents of chaos, but the Left caused the border crisis by intentionally nixing policies that worked because Trump signed them. They caused the inflation crisis. Biden got us into another quagmire in Ukraine. Everything this administration does to address these crises makes them worse. If they did such a bang-up job, their base voters wouldn’t be fleeing or bashing them now.  

As for the GOP, they’ve had unforced errors that have created nightmare situations in governance, but to say they’re soaked in anti-democratic attitudes is also insane. Joe, you’re seething with rage at your attorney general because he moved too slowly on the Justice Department’s Trump investigations, which prevented you from exploiting them for political gain. You wanted the DOJ to go after your political rival—that’s anti-democratic. You also defied the Supreme Court, which ruled you did not have the power to forgive student loan debt, but you did so anyway and later bragged about it.  

Spare us your dementia-ridden lectures, old man.

***

Katie slapped down Biden earlier today:



