U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites

As the U.S.-Israel-led strikes against Iran continue into their second day, the scope and breadth of the first wave are overwhelming. In the first 12 hours, nearly 1,000 airstrikes were carried out from land, air, and sea, including drones.

The strikes have decapitated the Iranian leadership, killing the Ayatollah Khamenei and former President Ahmadinejad.

This includes four B-2 bombers, which dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting underground Iranian ballistic missile facilities.

Those B-2s departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the same base from which the attacks on the Fordow nuclear site were launched last summer.

It's an 18-hour trip one-way, and the B-2s refueled en-route to Iran. They have since returned to the U.S.

U.S. forces have also hit an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman.

President Trump made taking out the Iranian navy an objective of Operation Epic Fury, saying the Strait of Hormuz is strategic to oil and other trade.

These strikes are a testament to the skill and leadership of Secretary Hegseth and our men and women in uniform, and the level of dedication and professionalism they bring to their jobs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

