Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was...
Kamala Harris Did Not Just Say That About the Iran Strikes
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on...
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Rethinking 'Doubting Thomas' Jefferson
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 01, 2026 11:20 AM
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
AP Photo/David Smith

As the U.S.-Israel-led strikes against Iran continue into their second day, the scope and breadth of the first wave are overwhelming. In the first 12 hours, nearly 1,000 airstrikes were carried out from land, air, and sea, including drones.

The strikes have decapitated the Iranian leadership, killing the Ayatollah Khamenei and former President Ahmadinejad.

This includes four B-2 bombers, which dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting underground Iranian ballistic missile facilities.

Those B-2s departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the same base from which the attacks on the Fordow nuclear site were launched last summer.

It's an 18-hour trip one-way, and the B-2s refueled en-route to Iran. They have since returned to the U.S.

U.S. forces have also hit an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman.

President Trump made taking out the Iranian navy an objective of Operation Epic Fury, saying the Strait of Hormuz is strategic to oil and other trade.

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Iran will never learn.

Yes, we should.

These strikes are a testament to the skill and leadership of Secretary Hegseth and our men and women in uniform, and the level of dedication and professionalism they bring to their jobs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

