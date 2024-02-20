Here's a Supercut of the Media Being Wowed Over Biden's Supposed Mental Powers

Eighty-six percent of Americans feel Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term, an inescapable fact that cannot be righted by pointing out Donald Trump is also a senior citizen. Trump looks and acts differently than Biden, who almost suffered another tumble while trying to enter Air Force One. It also didn’t help that when he could’ve neutralized the portions of the special counsel report about his memory, which was filed by Robert Hur this month, he got the presidents of Mexico and Egypt mixed up. Hur’s report concerned Biden’s willful retention of classified materials, which resulted in no charges because federal prosecutors felt the president was too old and senile.

Incredible “so what if the president’s brain is mush?” take from NBC News pic.twitter.com/EPvJEjDHw7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 12, 2024

That development follows Biden saying he’s been speaking to dead European leaders at multiple campaign events. The media has channeled this dual role: they’re consistently insinuating the man is too old while also arguing that his mind degrading isn’t all that big of a deal. CNN was surprisingly harsh toward Biden during his address to the nation on the night the Hur report dropped, with reporters suggesting he was hurting the party by refusing to step down. The president lashed out and then mixed up heads of state. He’s fine, right? Well, Newsbusters compiled a nice compilation of the media relaying how they were stupefied by Biden’s all-powerful mental prowess, which no one believes (via Newsbusters):





Even as recently as a few months ago, reporters were going on television to insist that Biden was actually in great mental shape. On September 6, 2023, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg remarked: “Mentally, he’s quite acute.” Back in 2022 when he was still at CNN,then-White House correspondent John Harwood insisted: “The gears of his mind are working.” […] On the July 14, 2023 edition of Morning Joe, Washington Post associate editor Eugene Robinson absurdly claimed Biden was “sharp as a tack” according to people who actually spent time with the President:

No one believes Chocolate Chip Cookie Man has it together. For all these anecdotes about how Joe has super brain powers in meetings, we’ll need video footage, if that’s even possible, because everyone views him as a man who you would call adult protective services if he weren’t president.

Guys, either get Biden to have a coherent, engaged conversation in public or cut it out with this. No one believes it. https://t.co/HjvuWUV9uI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 14, 2024



