So, That's What Caused the Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting

It was supposed to be a celebration—it turned into a nightmare. The Kansas City Chiefs and their fans flooded the city to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise is on the path to becoming a dynasty, with fans hoping the team can win a third consecutive championship next season, a feat never been done before in the Super Bowl era. Those feelings of elation were dashed on February 14 when some people opened fire near Kansas City Union Station, the parade's endpoint. Over 20 people were injured, with one fatality. Eleven children were casualties in the mayhem, nine of whom had gunshot wounds. The good news is that all the children are expected to recover fully.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Police confirm that the Kansas City shooting was a dispute between several thugs, including 2 juveniles



They did not release names even though the suspects are in custody pic.twitter.com/85AMxwLu4p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

The person fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration has been identified by her family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular figure in the city's Hispanic community and beyond. https://t.co/xbMiUFbf5p pic.twitter.com/l62kLnguN9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2024

The cause of the shooting was not terrorism-related but what’s been initially reported as a “dispute between several people”:

Officials have said that they do not believe terrorism was the motive and that the shooting was the result of a “dispute between several people.” The person who was fatally shot was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular local radio DJ who was attending the celebration with her son, a fan of the Chiefs. Her sister confirmed her death to NBC News. Three people remained in critical condition Thursday. Children’s Mercy Hospital said it treated a number of children, ages 6 to 15, nine of whom had gunshot wounds. All are expected to recover.

Two juvenile suspects have been charged in connection with Wednesday's mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured. The two suspects, who are not being named due to their ages, are being held on gun-related charges and resisting arrest, according to the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri's Jackson County Family Court Division. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, officials said. […] The shooting, which unfolded outside Union Station as Chiefs fans were leaving the parade and rally, appeared to stem from a dispute, police said.

Three people were arrested for the shooting, but the third suspect was later released after police determined he was not part of the crime. All three were juveniles, so their identities haven’t been released. The other two youths are facing firearm charges, and that’s probably just the start . The one person who died was later identified as radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan (via ABC News ):

ABC News added that several firearms were recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

We don't know what the "dispute" was the led to people drawing guns and shooting, but we'll keep you updated.