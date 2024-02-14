BREAKING: Shots Fired at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs has been marred by tragedy: shots were fired near the event, and there are reports of multiple victims. Luckily, this isn’t an active shooter situation. Two people are reportedly in custody. KMBC News has more:
Police are investigating a reported shooting at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs at Union Station.
The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed a shooting happened and is calling it a "fluid situation."
Kansas City poliec say shots were fired west of Union Station and "several people" were struck.
Two armed people have been detained.
There's a heavy police presence in the area.
BREAKING: Shots fired after Chiefs Super Bowl rally near Union Station: police https://t.co/gnBEGECF3v— FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) February 14, 2024
At the Chiefs parade: https://t.co/eaHmSHp27V— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024
Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5— Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024
Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024
Recommended
We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024
We’ll keep you updated.
UPDATE: One person has died, with nine reported injuries. Three people have been arrested.
1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody.— Marcus Officer (@MarcusOfficer) February 14, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member