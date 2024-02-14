Independent Voters' Brutalization of Joe Biden Shell-Shocks the NYT
Biden's Attorney Accidentally Makes the Case for Full Disclosure of Special Counsel Transc...
Look Who's Mulling a Third Party Presidential Run
Remember How Upset Biden Was That the Special Counsel Brought Up His Son...
White House Won't Say Whether Biden Thinks It's Safe for Americans to Visit...
Here's What Speaker Johnson Has to Say About That National Security Warning
BREAKING: Intel Committee Releases Urgent Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threa...
CDC Is Reportedly Planning a Change to Its COVID Guidelines
One Blue City Has 'Run Out of Room' for Illegal Immigrants
Here's What Caitlyn Jenner Had to Say About Lia Thomas' Attempt to Overturn...
Spiral: Bad News for Biden on Inflation, as Illegal Crossings on His Watch...
It Doesn't Look Like Susan Sarandon Has Learned Her Lesson
Colorado Town Residents Urge Officials to Not Help Denver With Illegal Immigrant Influx
When ‘He Gets Us’ Presents a Jesus Who Is Too Much Like Us
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Shots Fired at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 14, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs has been marred by tragedy: shots were fired near the event, and there are reports of multiple victims. Luckily, this isn’t an active shooter situation. Two people are reportedly in custody. KMBC News has more

Advertisement

Police are investigating a reported shooting at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs at Union Station. 

The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed a shooting happened and is calling it a "fluid situation." 

Kansas City poliec say shots were fired west of Union Station and "several people" were struck. 

Two armed people have been detained. 

There's a heavy police presence in the area.

Recommended

Remember How Upset Biden Was That the Special Counsel Brought Up His Son Beau? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: One person has died, with nine reported injuries. Three people have been arrested. 



Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember How Upset Biden Was That the Special Counsel Brought Up His Son Beau? Well... Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Intel Committee Releases Urgent Warning About a 'Serious National Security Threat' Spencer Brown
Here's What Speaker Johnson Has to Say About That National Security Warning Spencer Brown
Biden's Attorney Accidentally Makes the Case for Full Disclosure of Special Counsel Transcript Matt Vespa
So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga Matt Vespa
It Doesn't Look Like Susan Sarandon Has Learned Her Lesson Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember How Upset Biden Was That the Special Counsel Brought Up His Son Beau? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement