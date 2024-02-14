BREAKING: Shots Fired at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

The Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs has been marred by tragedy: shots were fired near the event, and there are reports of multiple victims. Luckily, this isn’t an active shooter situation. Two people are reportedly in custody. KMBC News has more:

Police are investigating a reported shooting at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs at Union Station.

The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed a shooting happened and is calling it a "fluid situation."

Kansas City poliec say shots were fired west of Union Station and "several people" were struck.

Two armed people have been detained.

There's a heavy police presence in the area.